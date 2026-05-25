Virginia Baseball Placed In Hattiesburg Regional as the No. 2 Seed

The 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket is out.

While the Virginia Cavaliers are not going to be hosting a regional this year, they are back in the tournament after a one-year absence. The regionals were just revealed and Chris Pollard's team knows where they are heading.

Virginia is going to be taking a trip down South to Hattiesburg, MS for their regional, hosted by Southern Miss.

1. Southern Miss

2. Virginia

3. Jacksonville State

4. Little Rock

Virginia is going to open regional play on Friday against Jacksonville State and if the Cavaliers can win that game, they will advance to the winners bracket to take on the winner of Southern Miss-Little Rock.

Needless to say, this is going to be a tough regional to win for the Hoos, but I think they have a chance.

Southern Miss (44-15, 22-8 Sun Belt) won the Sun Belt Baseball Tournament Championship this weekend and also boasts wins over Alabama and Ole Miss. They are going to be the deserved favorites in this regional and should be the team to beat.

Friday is not going to be easy for UVA and that is because Jacksonville State is a very formidable opponent. The Gamecocks are 46-13 this season (23-7 CUSA) and defeated Liberty in the CUSA championship on Sunday. They have two big wins this season against Auburn, who is the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament.

Little Rock is 36-26 this season and went 16-11 in the Ohio Valley conference.

Can UVA get out of this regional? I think they have the talent to get hot, but they are going to be challenged right from the jump against Jacksonville State and if they get past the Gamecocks on Friday, they are very likely to see Southern Miss in the winners bracket on Saturday and will likely need to beat them twice to get to the Super Regional.

If Virginia can get out of Hattiesburg, they will face the winner of the Gainesville regional that consists of Florida, Miami, Troy, and Rider.

Virginia is going to hope that the good things they showed in the ACC Tournament last week can carry over to this weekend. The Cavaliers were able to score 16 total runs in two games against Duke and Georgia Tech and the offense played well, not to mention Henry Zatkowski having a strong start.

While the regular season did not end how UVA wanted, it is time for the postseason and the Cavaliers have the talent to get hot and make a run.