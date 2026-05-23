Where is Virginia Baseball Heading in the Latest NCAA Tournament Projections?

We are less than 48 hours from Selection Monday and finding out where teams are going to be seeded in the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia looked like it was a team destined to host a regional for most of the season, but a collapse in the final month, including losing three straight ACC series to end the year, has removed that as a possibility for Chris Pollard's club. Still, UVA is a lock to make the tournament and had a decent showing in the ACC Tournament, beating Duke 6-4 in the second round and then losing to No. 1 seeded Georgia Tech 16-10 in the quarterfinals. The Cavaliers led Georgia Tech 9-5 in the 7th inning, but blew that lead.

With not much time left before the field is set, where are the Cavaliers projected to land?

Latest projections

There seems to be a consensus around where UVA might be heading in this year's tournament.

The latest projections that D1 Baseball released today send Virginia to Athens, GA for a regional hosted by the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia Virginia Campbell Florida A&M

If UVA were to win this regional, they would then face the winner of the Lawrence, KS regional which looks like this:

1. Kansas

2. USC

3. Missouri State

4. Eastern Illinois

Baseball America also has the Cavaliers heading down south to Athens, but the regional looks a little bit different:

Georgia Arizona State Virginia St. John's

The regional that D1 Baseball is projecting would be more favorable to the Cavaliers, even though I think the end result is going to be the Bulldogs coming out on top and heading to the Super Regional.

The regional that UVA is matched up with in the latest Baseball America projections is the Starkville, MS regional, hosted by none other than former UVA head coach Brian O'Connor and Mississippi State.

1. Mississippi State

2. USC

3. Boston College

4. Lamar

Look, I am not going to get ahead of myself here, but a super regional between the Cavaliers and Mississippi State would be awesome. O'Connor left for Starkville last year to take the job in the SEC and shortly after that, Chris Pollard was hired.

To get out of the Athens regional, UVA would need its best performances from its pitching staff. If matched up with the Bulldogs and their top offense, Virginia is going to need to be much better than it has been to end the season.

Virginia is perceived to be a tournament lock, and Athens is the popular place to send them as we get closer to Monday.