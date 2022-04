Virginia Baseball Rankings Update: UVA Drops to No. 8 in Latest D1Baseball Poll

The Cavaliers dropped several spots but remained in the top ten after getting swept at Miami

Virginia baseball (26-6, 9-6 ACC) dropped five spots to No. 8 in the latest D1Baseball rankings after getting swept by Miami, who is now ranked No. 2 in the country in three of the four major polls.

UVA is also No. 8 in the most recent USA TODAY Coaches poll, No. 6 in the Baseball America Top 25, and No. 5 in the latest Collegiate Baseball rankings.

See the full rankings for each of the polls below:

D1Baseball Collegiate Baseball Baseball America USA TODAY Coaches 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 1. Tennessee 2. Miami 2. Miami 2. Miami 2. Oregon State 3. Oregon State 3. Louisville 3. Oklahoma State 3. Miami 4. Texas Tech 4. Oklahoma State 4. Texas Tech 4. Texas Tech 5. Oklahoma State 5. Virginia 5. Oregon State 5. Arkansas 6. Arkansas 6. Arkansas 6. Virginia 6. Oklahoma State 7. Texas 7. Notre Dame 7. Arkansas 7. Texas 8. Virginia 8. Texas Tech 8. Texas 8. Virginia 9. Louisville 9. UCLA 9. Louisville 9. Notre Dame 10. Notre Dame 10. Texas 10. Notre Dame 10. Georgia 11. Southern Miss 11. Vanderbilt 11. Stanford 11. Louisville 12. UCLA 12. Arizona 12. Georgia 12. LSU 13. Georgia 13. Georgia 13. UCLA 13. UCLA 14. Gonzaga 14. Auburn 14. Southern Miss 14. Southern Miss 15. LSU 15. Stanford 15. Gonzaga 15. Gonzaga 16. Dallas Baptist 16. Oregon State 16. Arizona 16. Arizona 17. Auburn 17. LSU 17. Auburn 17. Vanderbilt 18. UConn 18. Texas State 18. Texas State 17. Florida 19. Texas State 19. UC Santa Barbara 19. Florida State 19. Dallas Baptist 20. Arizona 20. Florida 20. Dallas Baptist 20. Texas State 21. Texas Tech 21. Oregon 21. Oregon 21. UConn 22. Stanford 22. Rutgers 22. Maryland 22. Auburn 23. Florida 23. Wake Forest 23. Wake Forest 23. Stanford 24. Alabama 24. West Virginia 24. LSU 24. Maryland 25. Ole Miss 25. UConn 25. Wofford 25. Wake Forest

Virginia returns home to play Old Dominion in a rematch of last year's Columbia Regional at the NCAA Tournament. UVA and ODU are set to play the first of two games this season on Tuesday at 6pm at Disharoon Park.

