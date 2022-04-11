No. 8 Miami Makes Statement in 15-5 Win, Completes Sweep Over No. 3 Virginia

Both Virginia and Miami entered the weekend looking to make a statement as the best team in the Atlantic Coast Conference. After three games between these top ten teams in Coral Gables, there is an undisputed No. 1. Miami completed the series sweep with a 15-5 beatdown over Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

Virginia got on the board first on an RBI single from Ethan Anderson, giving the Cavaliers at least a brief lead over the Hurricanes for the third-straight game. UVA tacked on two more runs off Miami starter Alejandro Rosario on RBI singles from Devin Ortiz and Chris Newell to put UVA up 3-0, a great start for the Cavaliers as they attempted to salvage the weekend series.

Virginia starter Jake Berry retired the first six batters he faced, but struggled heavily in the third inning, as the Hurricanes put up five runs on five hits. CJ Kayfus hit an RBI single to center field and then Edgardo Villegas hit a three-run home run to right field and Virginia's 3-0 lead evaporated.

The trouble continued for Berry as Yohandy Morales doubled and Maxwell Romero Jr. singled. Virginia had a chance to get out of the inning as Jacob Burke hit a grounder to short that could have been a double play, but Griff O'Ferrall's throw to second base went wide, allowing Morales to score. O'Ferrall made up for it on the next play, as he caught a line drive and beat Burke back to second base to turn the double play.

Will Geerdes replaced Berry on the mound for UVA in the fourth inning and struck out the first batter he faced on three pitches. That ended up being the only out Geerdes would record in the outing, as he walked four batters, allowed two singles, hit a batter, and surrendered four runs. Geerdes was lifted for Matthew Buchanan, who gave up two more runs before the inning finally came to an end with Miami leading 11-3.

Virginia scored one in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Teel, but the Canes put up three more in the bottom of the inning on sophomore reliever Avery Mabe and another in the seventh to make it 15-4.

Chris Newell was the bright spot of the day for the Cavaliers. He went 4-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored and hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. Virginia managed 11 hits as a team, but as they have all weekend, the Canes continued to get out of jams in the series finale and the Hoos left 12 men on base.

Virginia entered the weekend averaging 11.0 runs per game, the No. 1 scoring offense in all of college baseball. Miami's arms proved to be a heat check for the UVA bats and the Cavaliers managed just 11 runs combined in the entire series.

UVA falls to 26-6 overall and 9-6 in ACC play. The Cavaliers look to right the ship as they return home to face Old Dominion in a rematch of last year's Columbia Regional at the NCAA Tournament. UVA and ODU are set to play the first of two games this season on Tuesday at 6pm at Disharoon Park.

