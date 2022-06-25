Watch: Former UVA Baseball Stars Make Back-To-Back SportsCenter Top 10 Plays
The Virginia baseball program was well-represented in Thursday's edition of the SportsCenter Top 10 with two former Cavaliers - Chris Taylor and Adam Haseley - making highlight fielding plays in the MLB, taking the No. 6 and No. 5 spots on the Top 10.
With the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth, Tommy Pham popped out to left field and Jonathan India tagged from the third to try to give the Reds the lead. Chris Taylor settled under the fly ball and delivered a brilliant one-hopper on the money to throw out India at the plate, completing an inning-ending double play and keeping the game tied. The Dodgers went on to win 8-4.
Taylor's play came in at No. 6 in Thursday's SC Top 10 and the No. 5 spot featured another former UVA baseball star. Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Haseley went back to the warning track to make an incredible catch to rob Toronto's Bo Bichette of an extra base hit. Haseley collided with the wall but managed to hang on to secure the out.
