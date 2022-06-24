UVA Basketball Offers 2023 Four-Star Point Guard

The Cavaliers have extended an offer to a top five prospect from the state of New Jersey

Elmarko Jackson (Richland, NJ) Courtesy of Ari Rosenfeld

Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers have added another scholarship offer to their list for the 2023 recruiting campaign. UVA has offered four-star point guard Elmarko Jackson, he announced in a social media post on Thursday.

UVA is the latest school to jump on the hype train for the fast-rising Jackson, who has received offers from seven major conference schools in the last 10 days. The offer list for the 2023 guard now includes Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Seton Hall, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Kansas State, Minnesota, DePaul, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, St. John's, California, VCU, and a few others.

READ MORE: Virginia Basketball Makes Top 2 for Top-Ranked Idaho Forward

A 6'4" guard from Richland, New Jersey, Jackson played for St. Augustine Prep, but recently announced that he will play his final season of high school basketball at South Kent in Connecticut.

247Sports, which considers Jackson to be a combo guard, currently has him ranked as the No. 14 combo guard in the class of 2023, the No. 5 player from New Jersey, and the No. 72 overall prospect in the country.

Virginia has now extended offers to nine players in the recruiting class of 2023. See the following video for an updated list of recruits the Cavaliers have offered:

UVA has yet to secure its first commitment in the recruiting class of 2023, but three targets - Blake Buchanan (ID), Jamie Kaiser (VA), and Milan Momcilovic (WI) - have listed Virginia in their final cuts.

