Skip to main content

UVA Basketball Offers 2023 Four-Star Point Guard

The Cavaliers have extended an offer to a top five prospect from the state of New Jersey
Elmarko Jackson. We R1 basketball

Elmarko Jackson (Richland, NJ)

Tony Bennett and the Virginia Cavaliers have added another scholarship offer to their list for the 2023 recruiting campaign. UVA has offered four-star point guard Elmarko Jackson, he announced in a social media post on Thursday. 

UVA is the latest school to jump on the hype train for the fast-rising Jackson, who has received offers from seven major conference schools in the last 10 days. The offer list for the 2023 guard now includes Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Seton Hall, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Kansas State, Minnesota, DePaul, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, St. John's, California, VCU, and a few others. 

READ MORE: Virginia Basketball Makes Top 2 for Top-Ranked Idaho Forward

A 6'4" guard from Richland, New Jersey, Jackson played for St. Augustine Prep, but recently announced that he will play his final season of high school basketball at South Kent in Connecticut. 

247Sports, which considers Jackson to be a combo guard, currently has him ranked as the No. 14 combo guard in the class of 2023, the No. 5 player from New Jersey, and the No. 72 overall prospect in the country. 

Virginia has now extended offers to nine players in the recruiting class of 2023. See the following video for an updated list of recruits the Cavaliers have offered:

UVA has yet to secure its first commitment in the recruiting class of 2023, but three targets - Blake Buchanan (ID), Jamie Kaiser (VA), and Milan Momcilovic (WI) - have listed Virginia in their final cuts. 

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 2 for Top-Ranked Idaho Forward

Kate Douglass Wins Bronze Again as USA Goes 1-3 in 200m Breaststroke

Will Ben Vander Plas Be the Latest Transfer Success Story for UVA Basketball?

UVA Basketball Hosts 2024 Wing From Washington D.C.

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Diana Ordóñez | UVA Women's Soccer

FanJolt Partners With Cavalier Futures to Connect UVA Athletes and Fans

Virginia Basketball Incoming First Years Officially Arrive on Grounds

Virginia's Alex Walsh Wins 200 IM World Championship

Paolo Banchero (Duke) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number one overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Basketball

2022 NBA Draft Recap: Which Teams, Conferences Had the Most Draft Picks?

By Matt Newton36 minutes ago
Blake Buchanan, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 2 for Top-Ranked Idaho Forward

By Matt Newton6 hours ago
Kate Douglass (USA) in the women's 200m individual medley final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
All Sports

Kate Douglass Wins Bronze Again as USA Goes 1-3 in 200m Breaststroke

By Matt Newton10 hours ago
Ben Vander Plas, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Will Ben Vander Plas Be the Latest Transfer Success Story for UVA Basketball?

By Matt Newton15 hours ago
Francisco Caffaro, Argentina national basketball team
Basketball

Francisco Caffaro to Play for Team Argentina in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

By Matt NewtonJun 22, 2022
Claire Weinstein, Leah Smith, Katie Ledecky, Bella Sims race the 4x200m freestyle relay for Team USA at the FINA World Championships.
All Sports

UVA Alum Leah Smith Helps Team USA Win Gold in 4x200 Relay

By Matt NewtonJun 22, 2022
Isaac McKneely, Isaac Traudt, Ryan Dunn, Leon Bond, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Releases 2022-2023 Roster and Jersey Numbers

By Matt NewtonJun 22, 2022
Caleb Williams, Sidwell Friends School basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball Hosts 2024 Wing From Washington D.C.

By Matt NewtonJun 21, 2022