Virginia Basketball to Play at Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Cavaliers will head to Ann Arbor for the first time ever to take on the Wolverines on November 29th

Courtesy of Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

For the first time ever, the Virginia men's basketball team will travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan. The matchups for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge were revealed on Friday and the Cavaliers will face the Wolverines at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on November 29th.

Although the two programs have met four times in a series that dates back to 1951, UVA and Michigan have never faced each other on the hardwood in Ann Arbor. The all-time series is split 2-2, with the Cavaliers taking both matchups in Charlottesville, including a 70-58 victory in the most recent matchup in 2011 at John Paul Jones Arena. Joe Harris and Mike Scott led the Cavaliers with 18 points each in that game and a freshman Malcolm Brogdon contributed 16 points off the bench.

UVA also defeated Michigan 79-68 in Charlottesville in the 1980 NIT. The Wolverines beat the Cavaliers in the first-ever matchup on December 28th, 1951 in the Steel Bowl basketball tournament in Pittsburgh. And then in the most lopsided edition of the series, Michigan crushed Virginia 102-65 in the regional final of the 1989 NCAA Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky.

UVA has a 13-8 record in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but the Cavaliers lost a one-point contest at home last season to Iowa 75-74. After winning five straight games in the Challenge from 2015-2019, Virginia has lost each of its last two.

The ACC holds a 12-8-3 advantage in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge since it began in 1999 and ACC teams are a combined 144-121 the Challenge games, but the Big Ten has won each of the last three Challenges.

2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups:

Monday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Pitt at Northwestern



Tuesday, Nov. 29

Syracuse at Illinois

Maryland at Louisville

Penn State at Clemson

Virginia at Michigan

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Iowa



Wednesday, Nov. 30

Ohio State at Duke

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

North Carolina at Indiana

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Boston College at Nebraska

