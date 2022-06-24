Skip to main content

Virginia Basketball to Play at Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The Cavaliers will head to Ann Arbor for the first time ever to take on the Wolverines on November 29th
The Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball team will take on the Michigan Wolverines as part of the 2022 ACC/Big 10 Challenge on November 29th at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

For the first time ever, the Virginia men's basketball team will travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan. The matchups for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge were revealed on Friday and the Cavaliers will face the Wolverines at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor on November 29th. 

Although the two programs have met four times in a series that dates back to 1951, UVA and Michigan have never faced each other on the hardwood in Ann Arbor. The all-time series is split 2-2, with the Cavaliers taking both matchups in Charlottesville, including a 70-58 victory in the most recent matchup in 2011 at John Paul Jones Arena. Joe Harris and Mike Scott led the Cavaliers with 18 points each in that game and a freshman Malcolm Brogdon contributed 16 points off the bench. 

UVA also defeated Michigan 79-68 in Charlottesville in the 1980 NIT. The Wolverines beat the Cavaliers in the first-ever matchup on December 28th, 1951 in the Steel Bowl basketball tournament in Pittsburgh. And then in the most lopsided edition of the series, Michigan crushed Virginia 102-65 in the regional final of the 1989 NCAA Tournament in Lexington, Kentucky. 

UVA has a 13-8 record in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, but the Cavaliers lost a one-point contest at home last season to Iowa 75-74. After winning five straight games in the Challenge from 2015-2019, Virginia has lost each of its last two. 

The ACC holds a 12-8-3 advantage in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge since it began in 1999 and ACC teams are a combined 144-121 the Challenge games, but the Big Ten has won each of the last three Challenges.

2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups:
Monday, Nov. 28
Minnesota at Virginia Tech
Pitt at Northwestern

Tuesday, Nov. 29
Syracuse at Illinois
Maryland at Louisville
Penn State at Clemson
Virginia at Michigan
Wake Forest at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Iowa

Wednesday, Nov. 30
Ohio State at Duke
Purdue at Florida State
Rutgers at Miami
North Carolina at Indiana
Michigan State at Notre Dame
Boston College at Nebraska

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Basketball Offers 2023 Four-Star Point Guard

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 2 for Top-Ranked Idaho Forward

Kate Douglass Wins Bronze Again as USA Goes 1-3 in 200m Breaststroke

Will Ben Vander Plas Be the Latest Transfer Success Story for UVA Basketball?

UVA Basketball Hosts 2024 Wing From Washington D.C.

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Diana Ordóñez | UVA Women's Soccer

FanJolt Partners With Cavalier Futures to Connect UVA Athletes and Fans

Virginia Basketball Incoming First Years Officially Arrive on Grounds

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Elmarko Jackson. We R1 basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball Offers 2023 Four-Star Point Guard

By Matt Newton8 hours ago
Paolo Banchero (Duke) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the number one overall pick by the Orlando Magic in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Basketball

2022 NBA Draft Recap: Which Teams, Conferences Had the Most Draft Picks?

By Matt Newton9 hours ago
Blake Buchanan, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Makes Top 2 for Top-Ranked Idaho Forward

By Matt Newton15 hours ago
Kate Douglass (USA) in the women's 200m individual medley final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.
All Sports

Kate Douglass Wins Bronze Again as USA Goes 1-3 in 200m Breaststroke

By Matt Newton19 hours ago
Ben Vander Plas, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Will Ben Vander Plas Be the Latest Transfer Success Story for UVA Basketball?

By Matt NewtonJun 23, 2022
Francisco Caffaro, Argentina national basketball team
Basketball

Francisco Caffaro to Play for Team Argentina in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

By Matt NewtonJun 22, 2022
Claire Weinstein, Leah Smith, Katie Ledecky, Bella Sims race the 4x200m freestyle relay for Team USA at the FINA World Championships.
All Sports

UVA Alum Leah Smith Helps Team USA Win Gold in 4x200 Relay

By Matt NewtonJun 22, 2022
Isaac McKneely, Isaac Traudt, Ryan Dunn, Leon Bond, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Releases 2022-2023 Roster and Jersey Numbers

By Matt NewtonJun 22, 2022