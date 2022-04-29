Moore Breaks All-Time Points Record in UVA's 20-10 Win Over Lafayette

What better night for Matt Moore to break the record than on his senior night.

Moore tallied eight points on two goals and six assists, breaking Steele Stanwick's record for most career points scored in Virginia men's lacrosse history and leading the Cavaliers to a 20-10 victory over Lafayette in the regular season finale on Thursday night at Klockner Stadium.

Virginia scored seven of the game's first eight goals and led 9-3 at halftime. The game was never competitive after that, as the Cavaliers outscored the Leopards by two goals in each of the third and fourth quarters to cruise to the win.

Moore tied Stanwick's record on an unassisted goal midway through the third quarter. Then, he assisted on a Payton Cormier goal with six minutes left in the period, giving him 270 points for his career, setting the new UVA program record for all-time points. Moore added one more point for good measure on an assist to Peter Garno and then exited the game to a standing ovation from the crowd at Klockner Stadium.

Senior Miles Thompson got his first-career start for the Cavaliers in between the pipes. Freshman Matthew Nunes was ready in case Thompson struggled, but Nunes ended up getting the night off as Thompson delivered a solid performance in cage, making 13 saves versus seven goals allowed. David Roselle played the final seven minutes of the game and made one save and allowing three goals.

11 different Cavaliers scored in the game, led by Payton Cormier with five goals and fifth-year Regan Quinn, who scored four goals on five shots.

Quinn was among the 14 seniors (fourth years and fifth years) honored in the senior night celebration before the game. Seven of the fourth years are expected to return, including faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla, who is already Virginia's all-time leader in faceoffs won. LaSalla won 17 of the 22 draws he took on Thursday, giving the Cavaliers a massive edge in the possession battle.

With the victory, Virginia concludes the regular season with an 11-3 overall record, a 5-1 mark in ACC play, and an unblemished record of 8-0 in home games at Klockner Stadium. The Cavaliers will now wait to see if they will host a first round NCAA Tournament game on Selection Sunday on May 8th. The first round of the NCAA Tournament will take place on the weekend of May 14th and May 15th and UVA will look to make a run towards a third-consecutive national championship.

