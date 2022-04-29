Virginia Basketball: Tony Bennett Offers Two Four-Star Prospects in Class of 2023

Tony Bennett and the UVA coaching staff are ramping up their activity on the recruiting trail

Make that three offers this week for Tony Bennett and Virginia basketball for the class of 2023.

After the London Johnson debacle left the Cavaliers still without a single commit in the class of 2023, Tony Bennett and his staff have been very active on the recruiting trail so far during April's live period.

Bennett saw Blake Buchanan, a 6'10" power forward from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, play in an Under Armour event in Kansas City last weekend. UVA made him an offer early this week and now Buchanan is already set for a visit to Charlottesville this weekend.

In the next couple of days, Bennett made offers to two four-star recruits in the Midwest, an area that has produced several stars for the Virginia basketball program.

On Wednesday, four-star power forward Milan Momcilovic tweeted that he had received an offer from UVA and specifically thanked Tony Bennett and assistant coach Kyle Getter for visiting him.

A 6'8", 190-pound power forward from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Momcilovic is rated the No. 5 power forward in the country, the No. 1 player from the state of Wisconsin, and the No. 43 overall player in the class of 2023, per 247Sports. He holds offers from Marquette, Iowa State, Miami, UCLA, Xavier, Creighton, Northwestern, and Minnesota. Virginia has just thrown its hat in the ring and Tony Bennett should certainly have a fair shot given his roots in Wisconsin.

On Thursday night, four-star shooting guard Taison Chatman announced on Twitter that he had been officially offered by Virginia.

Chatman is a 6'4", 170-pound shooting guard from Totino-Grace High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 247Sports ranks him the No. 5 shooting guard in the nation, the top-ranked player in Minnesota, and No. 30 overall in the class of 2023. His list of offers is impressive, as Virginia will be competing against the likes of Kansas, Louisville, Iowa, Texas Tech, Washington State, Xavier, UConn, and of course, Minnesota, among other major conference programs.

Once again, Bennett will certainly lean on the success he has had developing players from the Midwest region and the fact that the Cavaliers won the 2019 National Championship right in Chatman's backyard will undoubtedly help their case.

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Moore Breaks All-Time Points Record in UVA's 20-10 Win Over Lafayette

Minnesota Guard Alexia Smith Transfers to UVA Women's Basketball

Four-Star Defensive End James Heard Includes UVA Football in Top Four

Virginia Offense Overpowers George Mason 17-7 for Fifth Straight Win

Virginia Football Makes Top Five for Four-Star DL Joel Starlings

Virginia Basketball Offers 6-10 Power Forward Blake Buchanan