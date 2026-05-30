What Went Wrong for Virginia in the Loss Against Jacksonville State in the NCAA Regionals?

The Virginia Baseball season is on the brink of ending after a disastrous opening game in the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

After No. 1 Southern Miss went down earlier in the day, it looked like a golden opportunity had arisen for UVA to potentially start 2-0 and have a great chance at advancing to the super regionals. Now, the Hoos are going to have to win four straight games to keep their season alive.

There is a lot to pick a part in a 15-7 loss. Let's dive in.

Bad night from the pitching staff

Virginia has the weakest pitching staff in this regional and is going up against two elite staffs in Jacksonville State and Southern Miss. However, Henry Zatkowski had been pitching well coming into tonight, but this was an out right disaster of a start for him.

Earlier this week, head coach Chris Pollard (who was ejected tonight) mentioned that one of the keys to UVA making it out of this weekend was going to be getting their starters to be going deep into games. Tonight could not have been what he had in mind.

Zatkowski went 4.1 IP, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits while walking two batters. He was not from the outset of the game and was a huge reason that UVA fell behind.

Things did not get much better with the bullpen when they came in. Kevin Jaxel and Lucas Hartman gave up five earned runs total.

Virginia pitchers allowed Jacksonville State to score in six of the nine innings tonight. 15 runs on 17 hits is not going to get it done in a regional matchup against a very good opponent.

So what will the plan be tomorrow? I would suspect that one of John Paone, Max Stammel, or Kyle Johnson will get the start for UVA tomorrow, and they are going to need a much better showing from the arms tomorrow if they want to keep their season alive.

Errors and slow bats

Early errors from UVA gave Jacksonville State a lot of momentum.

In the third inning, JSU executed a pair of bunts and UVA seemed unprepared for what was coming. While far from the only thing that went wrong tonight, three errors in the game gave the Gamecocks the early momentum.

While Virginia ended up scoring seven runs (which is not bad with a competent offense), they did not score for the first four innings of the game. Eric Becker was hit by a pitch early in the game and did not return, but RJ Holmes was solid in replacing him. Holmes, Gracia, Tiroly, and Weatherspoon all had at least two hits,

UVA found some life late, but it was not in time. Against Southern Miss tomorrow, they are going to have to be great from the jump.

Virginia is going to face an uphill battle against the Golden Eagles tomorrow, especially if they play anything like they did tonight. It was a bad night for UVA, and now their season is on the brink of being over.