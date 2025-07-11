Where Current And Former Virginia Players Rank in Final Top 250 MLB Draft Prospects
The 2025 MLB Draft will be a two-day event that begins on July 13th, and there is a host of Cavaliers who could hear their name called during that time frame.
In the latest rankings of the top 250 prospects, ESPN analyst Kiley McDaniel has current Cavaliers 2B Chris Godbout as the No. 100 prospect in the draft, former Virginia outfielder Henry Ford ranked 104th (Ford announced he would transfer to Tennessee, but he could face a tough decision with the draft), 1B Chris Arroyo ranks 180th, and former outfielder Aidan Teel ranks 186th.
Here is what McDaniel had to say about the possibility of Godbout either returning to Charlottesville to play for new head coach Chris Pollard or signing with the team that drafts him:
"Some high schoolers known to be very tough signs are Brock Sell, Jayden Stroman, Marco Paz, Reagan Ricken, Brock Ketelsen and Nico Partida. Closer to 50/50 odds to sign are: Nick Becker, Jordan Yost, Jack Bauer, Ryan Mitchell, Alec Blair, Cam Appenzeller, Aiden Stillman, Parker Rhodes and Michael Winter. There are some others with $1 million to $1.5 million bonus demands that I think will be met, but there are always a handful of players with a smaller group of teams on them, and those teams just run out of money before they can pay all of their targets.
On the college side, Henry Ford committed to Tennessee in the portal and Cade Kurland is widely expected to return to Florida. Henry Godbout also has some chance to return to school, but most of the other college players are expected to sign without a hitch."
Getting Godbout and Arroyo back would be huge for Pollard's first season with UVA, but it will be interesting to see what happens and how the rest of the Cavaliers roster will continue to shake out ahead of next season. They do, however, have one big name prospect to keep an eye on for the 2026 MLB Draft, and that is former Duke slugger AJ Gracia, who is following Pollard to UVA.
Gracia arrives in Charlottesville with two years of eligibility remaining and proved at Durham that he is an elite MLB draft prospect.
In 2024, Gracia was named a first-team freshman All-American by Perfect Game and NCBWA, along with third-team All-ACC. The outfielder, who arrived at Duke as the No. 5 prospect from New Jersey, broke the Duke freshman home run record with 14 and the freshman RBI record with 58. To total his stats, Gracia finished the year with 67 hits and 56 runs, with an on-base percentage of 44% and a 55.9 slugging percentage.
This past year, Gracia only improved as he was named second-team All-ACC. He also started in 60 games, drilling 15 home runs, 63 hits, 57 runs, and 54 RBIs. Gracia also recorded an on-base percentage of 44.9% as he drew 57 walks up from a team-leading 48 in 2024.
This roster is shaping up nicely after a large amount of departures following Brian O'Connor leaving for Mississippi State.