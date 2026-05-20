LIVE Updates: Virginia Cavaliers vs Duke Baseball, ACC Tournament Second Round Score

Bottom of the 2nd

Top of the 2nd

Scoreless 1-2-3 inning for Duke. Game is tied 1-1 heading to the bottom of the 2nd

Bottom of the 1st

An RBI single from Harris tied the game 1-1 heading to the 2nd Inning.

Top of the 1st

A one out double and a stolen base put a runner in scoring position for Duke and they got on the board first with an RBI groundout. Zatkowski got out of the inning, but UVA trails by one.

Pregame

LHP Henry Zatkowski (7-1, 4.12 ERA, 74.1 IP, 23 BB, 88 SO) is on the mound this morning and here is the lineup for Virginia Baseball today against Duke:

1. SS Eric Becker

2. CF AJ Gracia

3. 2B Joe Tiroly

4. 1B Sam Harris

5. LF Harrison Didawick

6. C Jake Weatherspoon

7. 1B Antonio Perrotta

8. RF Zach Jackson

9. 3B Noah Murray

Virginia is hoping to get a win today and advance to the quarterfinals to face No. 1 seed Georgia Tech. Hoos head coach Chris Pollard is going to face his former team for the first time since leaving Duke for UVA, and the Blue Devils are coming off a massive win against NC State. The Cavaliers come into the ACC Tournament in pretty good position to make the NCAA Tournament, but they don't want to tempt fate by losing this game and creeping closer to the bubble.