There were few real surprises in Virginia's 85-65 romp over Old Dominion on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

Entering the game with the same 5-0 record as the Cavaliers, the scrappy Monarchs hung around for most of the first half, using a surge of 3-point shooting to stay close. Virginia's size, experience and athleticism ultimately prevailed as the hosts won by at least 19 points for the fifth time this season.

The starters showed their usual efficiency, but we're starting to get a picture of how coach Ryan Odom views his roster by who plays significant minutes and who doesn't (especially in games where the outcome isn't in serious doubt).

Here are a couple of winners and losers from Tuesday night:

Winner: Elijah Gertrude

His role -- and the confidence Odom has in him -- continues to grow with each game. Gertrude established a career high with 14 points, going 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and added two steals and two rebounds in 21 minutes of action.

He's the first reserve off the bench in most games, and he gives the Cavaliers the same kind of jolt that Chance Mallory did a year ago. He's capable of guarding three positions and of handling the ball when Mallory takes an infrequent rest or against full-court pressure. Look for his profile to keep rising.

Winner: Martin Carrere

Aside from the inadvertant elbow he took to the face while defending an ODU shooter that caused a bloody nose, it was a good night for the third-year forward from France. He played 14 minutes, more than any reserve other than Gertrude, and produced five points, a rebound and an assist.

Odom knows him well from their season together at VCU, and Carrere's length, versatility and defensive prowess fit well with the Cavaliers' game plan. He's played at least 10 minutes in each of Virginia's last three games, and that number is unlikely to decrease any time soon. He seems to have moved ahead of Kalu Anya on the bench pecking order.

Loser: Nolan Adekunle

"Loser" is hardly an accurate reflection of Adekunle's status, but it's hard to find fault in another 20-point win, and we have to choose someone.

Adekunle is still adusting to the American game, and his shot selection sometimes isn't ideal. It's clear that Odom isn't hestitant to bring in Gertrude early in games. Adekunle likely will remain the starter -- for the old "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" mantra -- but the small forward spot seems to becoming a platoon position.

Losers: Christian Harmon and Jurian Dixon

The two transfers were signed to replicate the 3-point shooting that Jacari White provided a year ago after averaging double figures a year ago for their forrmer schools (Harmon at Arkansas State, Dixon at Cal-Irvine). But neither has managed to carve a niche for himself or earn consistent playing time.

On Tuesday night, they combined for six minutes of garbage time and one missed shot each. Dixon has just 19 points in six games, while Harmon (slowed at times by injury) has yet to score.

There's plenty of season left for these two to contribute, but they're currently buried on the bench, along with fellow transfer Jan Vide.