Virginia basketball occupies the highest national ranking of any ACC team. Currently ranked No. 4 (and likely No. 3 by Monday afternoon), the Cavaliers continue to progress into the heart of November.

After defeating Old Dominion, Coach Ryan Odom shared his thoughts. Some of them are particularly important.

On the 6-0 start

The Cavaliers have been busy. Their 6-0 start is mainly fueled by a high-quality team, but also the fact that they have played a lot of games and haven't had much time off.

"They've done a great job coming in every day, ready for film, ready for whatever that day requires," Odom said. "We haven't had that many practices. It's more of an NBA schedule, that we set up here at the beginning. We're not the only ones. There's some others that are in a similar situation. You know, Coach [Aaron] Roussell and I were talking about it. [Virginia women's basketball is] in a similar situation. They've already played five games. Shout out to them for the great start that they're having."

On Thijs De Ridder

"We can't expect [De Ridder to shoot 58% from three]," Odom said. "You know, the key is they have to worry about his shot, and we're playing him at the five some now. You'd like to think he'd have a better opportunity to get some of those standstill shots, and then we know he's a good driver, and so giving him the proper space, to be able to play off of that is is really good."

De Ridder has been the unquestioned best shooting big man in the ACC thus far. It is an area of his game that wasn't featured often last year. Now? It could be what wins him multiple awards this year.

"We highlight areas that need improvement, and he was a good shooter, but we needed [him] to become a knockdown shooter,," Odom said. "That requires a lot of work, and then ball handling. He's gotten better at handling the ball, bringing it up the court, attacking closeouts, just generally passing and moving. I think all of those areas he improved."

On Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis and Johann Grunloh

"I think all four of those [core players have improved] in their own way," Odom said. "I was telling the TV announcer today at shootaround, all four of those guys have gotten better. You think about Chance, you think about Johann. Johnan hasn't shot it great. He's going to make his shots. It's just the start of the season for him. He had a blow up free throw game, and his three's not falling right now. It's going to be there."

Grunloh is currently 1-13 from long distance. The mechanics have looked good, but the shots just haven't fallen. Odom isn't worried, particularly because Grunloh has made a big impact in other areas.

"Got to keep working, and so kind of the tale of two people right there," Odom said. "Thijs is going to have his moments, but Johnan will probably get going here soon. The great thing about Jonhan is he's not solely reliant on that. He's been able to find baskets near the rim, which have been really important for us. He's getting on the glass. He's a really improved player. Sam definitely has improved as well."

What can improve?

Odom, ever-candid, did not like the defensive performance. The Monarchs kept within striking distance for a prolonged stretch.

"The defense has to take a step up right now," Odom said. "The defense is behind where it needs to be."

On Elijah Gertrude, and the bench

"[Gertrude is] going to be the first guard in there," Odom said. "So we're we're gonna put him in there right away. He can sub for Chance. He can sub for Nolan. He can sub for Sam. I liked actually subbing him for Chance first today, and I just kind of do that however I want to do it in that particular game, how it's going."

Gertrude has been a key part of continued lineup experimentation. His ability to play 1-3 gives Odom some flexibility alongside players like Martin Carrere or Kalu Anya. Collectively, that trio can cover any spot.

Odom provided some insight into the lineups:

"But I kind of liked bringing him out, giving him a quick blow so he can go back," Odom said. "I think think we managed Chance pretty well today with the timeouts and all that. Johann was a little bit lethargic at times, but he got through it. He did a nice job. Kalu went in there and gave us some good minutes. Nolan at the four, gave us some good minutes. It was good to see Nolan in the second half, play well. And Martin, I thought Martin did well."

How to win

No. 2 Michigan State lost by double digits last night. No. 5 Duke was blown out by 21 points at home. There have been some rowdy upsets in the first two weeks of the season. Odom's team hasn't been on the receiving end. Here's why:

"We have to be able to win in different ways," Odom said. "The best teams in the country can win in a slow game, and they can win in their stylistic way fast. And so, when you've seen teams that can do both, those are the teams you don't want to play. And so, we want to we aspire to be one of those teams. "