In its first game as the No. 4-ranked team in the country, Virginia men’s basketball weathered a slow start to earn a comfortable 85-65 home win against Old Dominion.

The Monarchs, who entered Tuesday evening’s game undefeated, kept the Cavaliers in check to start the game, but Virginia’s physicality and strong performances from fourth-year guard Elijah Gertrude and second-year forward Thijs De Ridder allowed them to pull away late in the first half. Here are some instant takeaways from the win:

Another slow start for the Cavaliers

Virginia started the game 1-8 from the field, 0-4 from three, and 0-2 from the free throw line. Though the Cavaliers led for a majority of the game once they took the lead, it was not the first time this season that they struggled to score in the opening minutes.

Against the Monarchs or other mid- and low-major sides, slow starts can be weathered, but that might not be the case against ACC and other power conference teams. With Marquette and Xavier around the corner (at a neutral site), the Cavaliers will want to find a way to play more like they did against Arkansas, and start games with shots falling.

Elijah Gertrude plays a career-best game

Arguably the biggest story of Virginia’s season thus far, fourth-year guard Elijah Gertrude set a new career high in scoring, logging 14 points on good efficiency, going 5-6 from the field and 3-3 from three. It was his second double-digit scoring outing this season, and the fourth of his career.

After dealing with injuries and inconsistent opportunities, Gertrude has found a clear role on the Cavaliers’ bench, adding two rebounds and two steals to his impressive scoring outing.

Rebounding is a major floor-raiser against lesser competition

Like last year, the Cavaliers are a very good team on the boards, currently in the top 20 for team offensive rebounding. They outrebounded the Monarchs 41-33, including 16 offensive rebounds and 17 second-chance points off of them.

Against teams that do not have the same size in the frontcourt as Virginia, that rebounding advantage allows the Cavaliers to avoid real scares against visiting opponents from smaller conferences. Old Dominion shot the ball well from three, and limited turnovers, but Virginia was able to pull away with physical control of the glass.

Nolan Adekunle struggled, but found his rhythm

First-year forward Nolan Adekunle has, it seems, cemented his spot as Virginia’s fifth starter, but has at times struggled to make a difference offensively. He went scoreless against Maryland, and started 0-5 from the field against the Monarchs.

Then, partway through the second half, the German import found his footing in the game, firing off a quick eight points and two assists in just over five minutes of play. Adekunle also has yet to turn the ball over this season and has been a good defender.