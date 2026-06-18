2026-27 Virginia men’s basketball roster released — what stands out?
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The 2026-27 roster for Virginia men’s basketball is officially live on the Virginia Sports website. Some things were previously known — this is a team that features rare continuity, with only a few transfers to supplement a Cavaliers squad that won 30 games and finished second in the ACC last year.
However, there are a few new details — namely in the jersey department.
New numbers
The official jersey numbers were released on the Virginia website. Here are the changes:
No. 00 Owen Odom — switching from No. 22 to No. 00, last worn by Sam Warren (2005-06)
No. 1 Chance Mallory — switching from No. 2 to No. 1, last worn by Malik Thomas
No. 2 Christian Harmon — last worn by Mallory
No. 4 Jurian Dixon — last worn by Andrew Rohde (2024-25)
No. 6 Kalu Anya — last worn by Jacari White
No. 8 Nick Rotter — last worn by Bryce Walker (2024-25)
No. 11 Quincy Watson — last worn by Devin Tillis
No. 34 Favour Ibe — last worn by Jake Groves (2023-24)
No. 37 Jan Vide — first-time wearer
Odom is going with No. 00, perhaps a nod to his initials. Several Cavaliers have worn No. 0 over the years, but Odom is the first to wear a double zero in over 20 years. Mallory, meanwhile, returns to the number he wore as a star at St. Anne’s-Belfield School. Last season, Thomas — a graduate player — donned No. 1 instead, so Mallory took another number in the single digits.
Harmon wore No. 5 at Arkansas State last season, but that number is currently occupied at Virginia by Sam Lewis. Hartmon will wear Mallory’s former number. Far away on the number scale, Vide is going with No. 37, as No. 7 — which he wore at Loyola Marymount — is occupied by Martin Carrere. According to Preston Willett, No. 37 has never been worn in the history of Cavaliers men’s basketball.
Dixon is going a different direction. He previously donned No. 24 at UC Irvine and now returns to his high school number. Anya wore No. 6 at Saint Louis. No change in Charlottesville. Rotter and Watson appear to be walk-on players, as they have not appeared in a collegiate game with other Division I programs. Rotter was previously a team manager.
Two and a half freshmen — one is listed as the tallest on the roster
This season, Virginia has three freshmen. One of them is redshirt freshman Silas Barksdale, so the two true freshmen are Watson and four-star center Favour Ibe. The latter freshman could make a significant impact as the backup center — succeeding Ugo Onyenso in the big man rotation.
Ibe is listed at 7-foot-1, which would make him the tallest Cavalier. He could find time on the court early and often. Virginia will see what it has in Ibe and other newcomers soon, as summer practice has begun.
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Xander Tilock is a new staff writer for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he was named the Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. He authored the publication’s most articles since 2017. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock