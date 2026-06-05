Virginia Basketball Adds Loyola Marymount Transfer Jan Vide to Help Round Out Roster

Virginia Basketball appears to have made its final roster addition ahead of the 2026-2027 season. After a quiet start to the transfer portal cycle, Ryan Odom and the Hoos picked up steam adding some key transfers, but have been in search of the final pieces to the puzzle for the upcoming season.

Tonight, it was announced that Loyola Maramount transfer Jan Vide will continue his collegiate career in Charlottesville. Vide was a vital player for Loyola Maramount a year ago and the Slovenian guard averaged 12.2 PPG and 4.0 APG last season and began his career with UCLA, though he shone the brightest when he was with Loyola Maramount last season.

NEWS: Loyola Marymount transfer Jan Vide has committed to Virginia, he told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-6 guard out of Slovenia averaged 12.1PPG, 4.0APG and 3.0RPG this past season. Has also spent time at UCLA. https://t.co/Bno3eN426s pic.twitter.com/xltIaQyvYg — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) June 4, 2026

What does he bring to the roster?

At 6'6, he gives Virginia another big ball handler and could be a similar type of role as Dallin Hall. Hall came over from BYU and was a do-it-all guard that could shoot, handle the ball, and rebound while making a lot of winning plays that went unnoticed. I am not saying that they are going to have the same exact impact, but he fits that mold.

Vide was a four-star prospect before he decided to play for the Bruins.

When you look at Odom's first team and how he wants to move forward building rosters, players with size who dribble, pass, and shoot are the guys that they put a premium on. He could start or come off the bench, but I think that Vide is going to play a critical role for UVA

After the season ended with the loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament, UVA went to work to retain its own roster, and it did as well as any team in the country did at that. Thijs de Ridder, Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis, Elijah Gertrude, and Silas Barksdale form the nucleus of what should be one of the ACC's best teams once again.

They have supplemented those returning plaers with interesting players in the transfer portal. Vide, Jurian Dixon, Christian Harmon, and Kalu Anya are going to help replace the skillsets of Ugonna Onyenso, Dallin Hall, Malik Thomas, Jacari White, and Devin Tillis.

UVA also added four-star center prospect Favour Ibe to the roster, and while he might be more of a developmental prospect, it is not out of the question that he could see some minutes this season.

It has been an underrated job by Odom this offseason, and after finishing as the ACC runner-up in the regular season and conference tournament, they are hoping for a step forward in 2026-2027.

Roster Outlook

G- Jan Vide (transfer)

G- Chance Mallory

G- Sam Lewis

G- Christian Harmon (transfer)

G/F- Jurian Dixon

G- Desmond Roberts

G- Elijah Gertrude

G-Owen Odom

F- Thijs de Ridder

F- Silas Barksdale

F- Carter Lang

F-Martin Carrere

F- Jurian Dixon

F- Kalu Anya

C-Johann Grunloh

C- Favour Ibe