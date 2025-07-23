A Final Starting Lineup Prediction for Virginia Men’s Basketball
Virginia’s roster is now complete. Seven players joined via the transfer portal, two are incoming high school recruits, two are international prospects and three are returning from Sanchez’s roster. The Cavaliers are now poised to generate some early-season buzz with the addition of San Francisco’s Malik Thomas, the West Coast Conference’s leading scorer last season, and with two high-profile international splashes in Germany’s Johann Grünloh and Belgium’s Thijs de Ridder. The ‘Hoos could very well boast four 22-plus-year-olds in their starting five next year.
We have and will continue to compare the ‘Hoos’ offseason performance with that of the other teams in the ACC; but, let’s keep our eyes on a final prediction of Virginia’s starting five next season. A scholarship chart at the end of the article will list the years of eligibility for each player.
Point Guard: Dallin Hall (Gr.)
2024-25 Stats: 6.8 PPG, 4.2 APG, 35.3% 3PT
Former School: BYU
Years of Eligibility: 1
Height: 6’4”
Backup(s): Chance Mallory (Fr.)
Summary: We’re feeling pretty comfortable about Virginia’s point guard room. Graduate guard Dallin Hall and four-star freshman Chance Mallory will assume ballhandling duties, with the former the likely starter in 2025-26. Hall started 30 games for BYU in 2023-24 and averaged 9.0 PPG and 5.1 APG, helping to lead the Cougars to an appearance in the Big Dance. He was supplanted by one-and-done guard Egor Demin this past season and relegated to the bench, yet he still managed to average over four assists a game and occasionally played alongside the NBA lottery pick. He can knock down three-pointers and finds crafty ways to get to the bucket.
More importantly, Hall plays well off of high-ball screens and will have an eager partner in center Johann Grünloh — Odom’s frontcourt prize. Defenses will have to honor both Hall and Grünloh’s ability to stretch the floor, opening up the ‘Hoos’ other threats while allowing the latter some space to roam on the interior. Versatility offensively may emerge as an advantage for this roster. Hall also has bounce and can finish with authority.
Shooting Guard: Jacari White (Gr.)
2024-25 Stats: 17.1 PPG, 39.8% 3PT
Former School: North Dakota State
Years of Eligibility: 1
Height: 6’3”
Backup(s): Elijah Gertrude (R-So.), Desmond Roberts (R-So.)
Summary: White’s commitment to Virginia came out of nowhere, as the graduate student didn’t include the ‘Hoos in his top-five list of schools. He’ll be welcomed in Charlottesville, though, following a season in which he earned All-Summit League Second Team honors with North Dakota State. The 6’3” shooting guard will fill a playmaking gap in the backcourt and will be a sparkplug in transition. Also, his defensive tenacity will hopefully remind fans at John Paul Jones Arena of the beauty of a shot clock violation or a ten-second call.
With the additions of White and Grünloh — whom we’ll talk more about later — Virginia will not totally abandon its defensive identity, even if the Pack-Line is no longer. White fielded interest from Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Ole Miss, and Virginia Tech, ultimately deciding on Virginia as his destination to spend a final year. White’s shooting, slashing, and defensive instincts mean that he’ll immediately find minutes even in a higher conference.
Shooting Guard/Wing: Malik Thomas (Gr.)
2024-25 Stats: 19.9 PPG, 39.4% 3PT
Former School: San Francisco
Years of Eligibility: 1
Height: 6’5”
Backup(s): Sam Lewis (Jr.)
Summary: San Francisco’s Malik Thomas is heading across the country to Virginia. A 6'5 super senior, Thomas received a final year of eligibility from the NCAA and will add a valuable scoring dimension to an improved roster. He averaged 19.9 PPG in 2024-25 and twice hit the 85% threshold from the free-throw line with the Dons. For reference, no Cavalier hit that mark last season. It’s hard not to be giddy about the ‘Hoos’ potential considering just how game-changing Thomas can be alongside a prolific two-way guard in White, and the frontcourt now has the makings of an All-ACC group with de Ridder in the fold.
An electrifying, three-level scorer is unique to Virginia teams of late. Thomas can fill it up in bunches and has the size to play the three, even if his defense wouldn’t likely be up to Bennett’s standards. Nonetheless, the Californian starred against Gonzaga and Loyola-Chicago, among others, combining for 52 points against the Bulldogs and 71 against the Ramblers across the Dons’ two matchups against each.
Forward: Thijs de Ridder (Fr.)
2024-25 Stats: 9.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 39.1% 3PT
Former Team: Bilbao Basket (Liga Endesa)
Years of Eligibility: 2
Height: 6’8”
Backups: Devin Tillis (Gr.), Silas Barksdale (Fr.), Martin Carrere (R-Fr.)
This isn’t your average freshman. De Ridder, a five-year professional now with Bilbao Basket in Spain’s Liga Endesa, is leaving European waters for an opportunity to play with the Cavaliers in the ACC. Associate head coach Griff Aldrich spearheaded the Belgian’s recruitment. The ACC is witnessing an international influx unlike ever before, with hot commodities such as De Ridder, Grunloh, Duke’s Dame Sarr, and Virginia Tech’s Neoklis Avdalas gaining significant traction as next year’s NBA Draft targets. Virginia is lucky to have two battle-tested Europeans. De Ridder provides a physical, veteran presence alongside Grünloh, and he can step out and shoot the three-ball as evidenced by a 39.1% clip in league play.
The NCAA has opened the doors for international prospects, even if they haven’t exactly ironed out the eligibility requirements for each incoming player. As with Thomas, Virginia had to hold its breath to receive the NCAA’s go-ahead. Albeit technically a freshman, de Ridder will only have two years of basketball in Charlottesville and should be one of two starters with more than one season to toy with (Grünloh); in all likelihood, however, the Belgian will seek the greener pastures of the NBA next spring. The ‘Hoos will be more than happy to have his services in an uber-competitive ACC. Moreover, UC-Irvine’s Devin Tillis is a luxury to have as a backup.
Center: Johann Grünloh (Fr.)
2024-25 Stats: 7.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 34.2% 3PT
Former Team: SC Rasta Vechta (Basketball Bundesliga)
Years of Eligibility: 4
Height: 7’0”
Backup(s): Ugonna Onyenso (Sr.), Carter Lang (R-So.)
Summary: Odom is flexing his international muscles. Having already landed France’s Martin Carrere as a transfer from VCU, Odom caught a big fish in Grünloh — a native of Germany and a rising freshman with four years of experience professionally. He is teammates with a former ‘Hoo, forward Jayden Gardner (2021-23), and a four-year starter at UCLA in point guard Tyger Campbell (2019-23). That’s pretty good company for a 19-year-old. Grünloh’s addition provides the firmest answer to frontcourt questions that initially plagued Odom’s operations in the transfer portal, as he should start immediately as a shot-blocker, stretch big, and rim-runner who should fit seamlessly into an uptempo system. Odom's work on the frontcourt this offseason has been tremendous to behold.
He is a legitimate NBA prospect who will considerably elevate this team’s ceiling alongside de Ridder. Also, presumed point guard Dallin Hall has thrived with rim-runners in his time at BYU, a mold which Grünloh can fill. The ‘Hoos have size and another three-point shooting threat in their arsenal. Strength and conditioning coach Mike Curtis’ strength regimen should be helpful for Grünloh. He’s not exactly undersized, but Curtis’ magic never hurts.
Below is a scholarship chart detailing the years of eligibility for each player, extending all the way to 2028-29.
Player
2025-26
2026-27
2027-28
2028-29
Malik Thomas
x
Jacari White
x
Dallin Hall
x
Devin Tillis
x
Ugonna Onyenso
x
Thijs de Ridder
x
x
Sam Lewis
x
x
Desmond Roberts
x
x
x
Elijah Gertrude
x
x
x
Carter Lang
x
x
x
Martin Carrere
x
x
x
x
Johann Grünloh
x
x
x
x
Silas Barksdale
x
x
x
x
Chance Mallory
x
x
x
x