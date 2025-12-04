Virginia Vs Texas SEC/ACC Challenge | Live Updates
In this story:
Starting Lineup:
G-Dallin Hall
G- Malik Thomas
F-Sam Lewis
F- Thijs De Ridder
C- Johann Grunloh
Virginia is looking to extend to two-game winning streak with a win over a quality opponent in the Texas Longhorns. Their defense has been at the forefront of their strong start to the season. They will need it again vs a good offense. Last time out, the Hoos picked up a victory over Queens in a 94-69 victory.
Stay tuned for updates throughout the night
More Virginia Basketball News:Empty heading
•How to Watch Virginia Basketball vs Butler: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
•Virginia Men's Basketball Ascends In Latest KenPom Rankings After Win vs Northwestern
•Will Virginia Land a Spot on the AP Top 25 After Win Over Northwestern?
•Virginia Finishes Strong, Downs Northwestern
•Three Key Takeaways from Virginia's Tight 83-78 Win Over Northwestern