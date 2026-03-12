Availability Report for Virginia’s Matchup vs. NC State: Who’s Out?

The Virginia Cavaliers are approaching their matchup against the NC State Wolfpack on Thursday afternoon. Although the Hoos hold two wins over the Wolfpack this season, NC State will not easily hand over another victory. This became apparent during their matchup on Wednesday against Pittsburgh—their offense was turned up a couple of notches.

The Cavaliers are looking to clinch their third victory over NC State this week, and their latest availability report is telling. Here's how things are shaping up for Virginia.

One Player Considered Questionable

Virginia Cavaliers forward Carter Lang | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

According to the ACC men's basketball availability report, sophomore Carter Lang is the only Virginia player who could be out of the mix on Thursday, as he's listed as "questionable." All things considered, as unfortunate as it is to have any player on the sidelines, this 6'9" forward is not a primary headliner for UVA.

Averaging 0.4 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, while shooting 28.6% from the floor, Lang is a developing player who is still trying to find his groove on the court. Per the report, the Wolfpack isn't expecting any players to be out, and UVA is fortunate not to have more sidelined players. Aside from Lang, this will be an all-hands-on-deck matchup.

Virginia Has a Glaring Opportunity

Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs De Ridder | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Hoos already have ample experience playing NC State this year, and both times, UVA came out on top. Defeating the Wolfpack will be the first step toward having a deep run in the ACC Tournament—the ball is essentially in their court at this point. The weaknesses of both programs are clear.

The Wolfpack has largely struggled on defense throughout their 2025-26 campaign, but that's not to say the Cavaliers have been perfect on both sides of the ball. In fact, Virginia has shown signs of sputtering on offense and defense at various points in the season.

Despite UVA's woes, they have a major size advantage over NC State, and they are entering the game with additional confidence, already having two wins under their belt.

A long run in the ACC Tournament begins now. As head coach Ryan Odom stated during his recent media appearance, "These guys have heard about you know all the great games in the ACC tournament and what a big stage it is, you know, to play on and so they're they're fired up about it..."

Tipoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET in Charlotte, N.C. UVA should be able to pull off a victory, but will they capitalize on their opportunity?