Virginia vs. NC State Tactical Breakdown: 3 Ways UVA Can Win

It's official: the Virginia Cavaliers are set to face the NC State Wolfpack on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET. NC State defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 98-88 on Wednesday afternoon, and now, the Hoos are preparing to face Coach Will Wade's program for a third time this season.

Fortunately, the Cavaliers are a bit of a leg up over the Wolfpack, as they've already knocked them down twice. The first victory was on Jan. 3 (76-61), and the second took place on Feb. 24 (90-61). But NC State is more than capable of pulling off an upset.

Now that Virginia's competition is solidified for Thursday, let's take a look at how the Hoos can add another victory to their resume.

1. Early Lead, Second Half Momentum

Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

When playing Pittsburgh, NC State remained in tight competition. Playing down to the wire is not unheard of for the Cavaliers, but the Wolfpack just proved its ability to fight right up until the end. The key will be for the Cavaliers to take an early lead—a tall task for the Hoos—but maintaining momentum through the second half is the other piece, eliminating any possibility for NC State to close the gap.

2. Pressure Quadir Copeland and Darrion Williams

NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland and Pittsburgh Panthers guard Damarco Minor | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Senior guard Quadir Copeland is an interesting player who pleasantly surprised NC State with dramatic improvements after transferring from McNeese. On Wednesday, he made a significant statement by posting 24 points, four rebounds and eight assists, shooting 70.0% from the floor. He is ranked third in points among the Wolfpack, trailing Ven-Allen Lubin and Darrion Williams.

Williams is the leading scorer for NC State, averaging 14 points per game. Along the way, he averaged 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 41.2% from the floor. Staying on top of Copeland and Williams will be imperative for UVA's success on Thursday.

3. Take Advantage of Size and Track Record

Virginia Cavaliers center Johann Grünloh and Virginia Tech Hokies center Christian Gurdak | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Virginia brings imposing size to the court, which is an area where NC State lacks. Between having this size on board and already holding two wins over the Wolfpack, the Cavaliers have plenty of advantages. Now, NC State just displayed one of its strongest offensive performances of the season, so warding them off will be no easy feat.

To take advantage of this, the Hoos should plan for physical play but avoid getting themselves into foul trouble. This has been a challenge for Virginia this year, so now is the time to lock in and find that balance.