Biggest position battles for Virginia basketball throughout summer practices

After falling short of their ultimate goal for the 2025/2026 season, Ryan Odom and Virginia basketball did an excellent job this offseason of reloading and tweaking the potential lineup for next season.

Now, summer practices have officially begun, and there are two very important position battles taking place both in the frontcourt and backcourt for the Cavaliers.

Let's dive right in!

Starting SG: Jurian Dixon vs. Christian Harmon

Both players are new to Charlottesville, Dixon transferring in from UC-Irvine and Harmon from Arkansas State this offseason. Coach Odom wanted to add scoring ability and more physicality to the backcourt, and he undoubtedly accomplished that goal.

Dixon can score from anywhere and improved from the three-point line in 2025, while also acting as one of the Anteaters' main offensive facilitators. He's a versatile scorer who provides the team with a do-it-all type of player next to Chance Mallory.

Harmon isn't as pure of a scorer as Dixon, but he's much more physical and willing to throw his body around when attacking the basket. At 6'6" and around 210 lbs., Harmon has the length and skillset to see time at both SG and SF for Virginia in 2026, but he'll at least begin as a guard for the Cavaliers.

It truly looks like a 50/50 shot for both players to win the job right now, but Dixon's scoring prowess likely gives him the edge.

Prediction: Jurian Dixon wins the job, with Harmon being one of the first SG/SF off the bench alongside Elijah Gertrude.

Backup PF: Kalu Anya vs. Silas Barksdale

Both of these players have tons of potential, and one of them is in line for a big uptick in minutes heading into 2026 as one of Virginia's top rotaional big men.

Anya transferred in from Saint Louis this offseason after redshirting in 2025, but he led the Billikens in rebounding during the 2024 season. He's incredibly physical and is a great scorer inside the paint, adding a different type of skillset to the power forward position behind the uber-athletic Thijs De Ridder for UVA.

Barksdale was a highly sought-after 4-star PF recruit in the 2025 class(ranked higher than Johann Grünloh), and the Cavaliers were ecstatic to land him. He's displayed the ability to play both PF and C at a fairly high level, which makes him a valuable asset to the team.

He redshirted last season, but we've heard nothing but good things about the second-year big man in 2026. Barksdale averaged 22 PPG, 15 RPG, 5 APG, and 4 BPG as a senior in high school, and UVA hopes that some of that interior dominance can translate to the court this season.

Prediction: Anya wins the job, but Barksdale still sees legitimate minutes at both PF and C in 2026.