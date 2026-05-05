Virginia Basketball Receives Commitment From Arkansas State Transfer Christian Harmon

Virginia basketball has its second guard of the transfer portal cycle after landing former Arkansas State guard Christian Harmon, who comes over from the Sun Belt. Harmon averaged 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 39.1% shooting from the floor.

BREAKING: Arkansas State transfer guard Christian Harmon has committed to Virginia⚔️



Harmon averaged 12.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season. https://t.co/CIru9mpzZU pic.twitter.com/tBn4PvSBDi — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) May 5, 2026

How does he fit?

Harmon comes as a highly rated prospect in the transfer portal with a four-star ranking from 247Sports. He was rated as the No.27 SG and the No.139 overall prospect. As soon as he hit the portal, Harmon drew heavy interest from teams.

Harmon had a career game against South Alabama, where he finished with a career-high 33 points and knocked down nine three-pointers. Even more impressive with his game is his ability to get to the free-throw line and knock down the easy shots. Harmon shot 81.8% from the charity stripe as a junior. Harmon brings a veteran presence to the backcourt and is a player with a good amount of experience. He shoots the ball from the outside fairly well, knocking it down at a 34.6% clip. He could become an even better shooter for Virginia next season.

Harmon was a third-team All-Sun Belt selection and averaged 15.1 points per game in conference play. He was dominant in conference play and had some of his best outings going against the best in the conference.

Virginia fills a huge need for a win alongside Sam Lewis that can fit the scheme and Ryan Odom system. Both Lewis and Harmon are 6’6 and are long. That can bode well on the defensive end, but Harmon will have to buy in on that end of the floor and be a difference maker to earn that starting role. The one area of concern is the turnovers for Harmon, who averaged two turnovers a game last season. Virginia is a team that is likely to push and get out in transition, but under control. That will also have to be cleaned up this offseason for Harmon.

Overall, it is a solid pickup for the program that brought back the majority of its roster. Now, they are just trying to fill in the pieces to reach new heights in the second year under Coach Odom. Now that their wings are solidified, Virginia can focus on adding one or two players to fill out the roster. They still need a backup center and at least another power forward or big man to help sub in for Thijs De Ridder.