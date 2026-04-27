Virginia Makes First Transfer Portal Splash With Addition of UC Irvine Forward Jurian Dixon

It took them a few weeks, but Virginia basketball has finally made their first transfer portal addition this cycle.

According to DraftExpress founder Jonathan Givony, UC Irvine transfer Jurian Dixon (6'5 200 LBS) has committed to UVA and head coach Ryan Odom. Last season, Dixon averaged 15.7 points and 2.4 assists in 31 minutes per game, while also shooting 38% from three. The three-point shooting is something that UVA has been looking to add this offseason, and they got a good one in Dixon.

What does he add to the roster?

UVA has been prioritizing roster retention this offseason and is slated to bring back All-ACC forward Thijs de Ridder, Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis, Johann Grunloh, and others to the team this upcoming season, but they were also going to miss several of their contributors from last year's team.

Jacari White (elite three point shooter), Ugonna Onyenso (elite shot blocker), Dallin Hall (do it all "glue guy"), Devin Tillis, and Malik Thomas (scoring guard) are all gone and out of eligibility. Replacing them is not going to be easy, but Dixon has a chance to replicate some of what White and Thomas did best last season.

Dixon was an all-conference selection this past season after a great freshman season in 2024-2025.

How good a shooter is Dixon? When playing conference opponents this past season, he shot 39% from three-point range, which was third best in the league, making 2.1 per game, which is eighth-best.

Here is how UVA's roster looks after the addition of Dixon:

G- Chance Mallory

G- Sam Lewis

G/F- Martin Carrere

G- Elijah Gertrude

G- Desmond Roberts

C- Johann Grunloh

F- Silas Barksdale

G- Owen Odom

F- Thijs de Ridder

F- Carter Lang

What do they still need to add?

I think there is a real chance that Mallory, Lewis, de Ridder, and Grunloh have starting spots locked down for next season, pending other transfer portal additions of course, but I think that Dixon might be able to slot into a starting spot as well, especially if Odom would like to continue bringing Mallory off the bench.

I think finding a center with shot blocking capability (easier said than done) to replace Onyenso is a top priority, but it will be tough to replace him. Hall and Thomas were important piece too and I still think that Odom and his staff need to fill their roles as well.

Dixon is a strong addition to the team, but there is more work to be done.