CBB Expert Gives Early Pick For Virginia vs Texas ACC/SEC Challenge Matchup

Mar 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; VCU Rams head coach Ryan Odom reacts during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
For the first time ever, Virginia Basketball is going to face the University of Texas. The opponents for the 2025 ACC/SEC challenge were revealed today and the Cavaliers are going to face the Longhorns. It will be a matchup of two programs with first-year head coaches, with Ryan Odom set to take over at Virginia and Sean Miller taking over in Austin.

CBS Sports analyst David Cobb ranked and picked every ACC/SEC Challenge matchup for next season and he has the UVA/Texas matchup as the ninth best game in the challenge, while also giving the Longhorns a big win:

"This battle between first-year coaches will test Texas' perimeter defense. The Cavaliers have loaded up on 3-point shooters under Ryan Odom, but the Longhorns should be up to the task. Veteran guards Jordan Pope, Tramon Mark and Chendall Weaver are holdovers from the Rodney Terry era, and frontcourt additions Dailyn Swain (Xavier) and Matas Vokietaitis (FAU) are high-capacity defenders. Pick: Texas"

The Cavaliers are 1-1 all-time in the Challenge, posting a 59-47 win over Texas A&M in 2023 and an 87-69 loss at eventual national champion Florida in 2024.

2025 Mens ACC/SEC Challenge Matchups

Tuesday, Dec. 2

Florida at Duke

North Carolina at Kentucky

Tennessee at Syracuse

Texas A&M at Pitt

Missouri at Notre Dame

Georgia at Florida State

Oklahoma at Wake Forest

Miami at Ole Miss

Virginia Tech at South Carolina

Wednesday, Dec. 3

NC State at Auburn

Louisville at Arkansas

SMU at Vanderbilt

Clemson at Alabama

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

LSU at Boston College

Virginia at Texas

Who will have the upper in this matchup between coaches in their first year at their respective programs?

March 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco Dons guard Malik Thomas (1) is defended by Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) and guard Michael Ajayi (1) during the second half in the semifinal of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

CBS Sports analyst David Cobb recently graded each first year coaches roster, giving the Odom a "B":

"If nothing else, Virginia's 3-point shooting in Year 1 under Ryan Odom should be solid. Jacari White (North Dakota State), Malik Thomas (San Francisco), Devin Willis (UC Irvine) and Sam Lewis (Toledo) each shot better than 39% from deep on at least 3.3 attempts per game last season. Protecting the rim shouldn't be an issue, either. Ex-Kansas State and Kentucky big man Ugonna Onyenso and German freshman Johann Grunloh will bring ample height to the front line."

The coaches who received an A were Iowa's Ben McCollum, NC State's Will Wade, Texas A&M's Bucky McMillan.

Grunloh was one of, if not the best additions to the Cavaliers roster this offseason.

He is already getting some hype as we head into the summer and 247Sports Adam Finkelstein labeled him as one of the top international impact players for the 2025-2026 season:

Johann Grunloh | Germany | 6-11, C/F | Virginia

Age: turns 20 in August

"While older than a typical incoming freshman, Grunloh is younger than some of the other players on this list projected to be most impactful. Standing just under 7-feet tall, he has a combination of size, mobility, shot-blocking, and the offensive skill to stretch the floor that should make him immediately versatile for new Virginia head coach Ryan Odom. He is also intriguing for NBA scouts. Grunloh was draft-eligible this year, but figured to command a higher rate in the NCAA and simultaneously have a chance to play his way into first-round consideration next year."

UVA and Texas are going to be two intriguing teams to watch this season due to having first year head coaches who are looking to contend sooner rather than later. Who will win the matchup in Austin and how much will it impact their teaM?

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

