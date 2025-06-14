CBB Expert Gives Early Pick For Virginia vs Texas ACC/SEC Challenge Matchup
For the first time ever, Virginia Basketball is going to face the University of Texas. The opponents for the 2025 ACC/SEC challenge were revealed today and the Cavaliers are going to face the Longhorns. It will be a matchup of two programs with first-year head coaches, with Ryan Odom set to take over at Virginia and Sean Miller taking over in Austin.
CBS Sports analyst David Cobb ranked and picked every ACC/SEC Challenge matchup for next season and he has the UVA/Texas matchup as the ninth best game in the challenge, while also giving the Longhorns a big win:
"This battle between first-year coaches will test Texas' perimeter defense. The Cavaliers have loaded up on 3-point shooters under Ryan Odom, but the Longhorns should be up to the task. Veteran guards Jordan Pope, Tramon Mark and Chendall Weaver are holdovers from the Rodney Terry era, and frontcourt additions Dailyn Swain (Xavier) and Matas Vokietaitis (FAU) are high-capacity defenders. Pick: Texas"
The Cavaliers are 1-1 all-time in the Challenge, posting a 59-47 win over Texas A&M in 2023 and an 87-69 loss at eventual national champion Florida in 2024.
2025 Mens ACC/SEC Challenge Matchups
Tuesday, Dec. 2
Florida at Duke
North Carolina at Kentucky
Tennessee at Syracuse
Texas A&M at Pitt
Missouri at Notre Dame
Georgia at Florida State
Oklahoma at Wake Forest
Miami at Ole Miss
Virginia Tech at South Carolina
Wednesday, Dec. 3
NC State at Auburn
Louisville at Arkansas
SMU at Vanderbilt
Clemson at Alabama
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
LSU at Boston College
Virginia at Texas
Who will have the upper in this matchup between coaches in their first year at their respective programs?
CBS Sports analyst David Cobb recently graded each first year coaches roster, giving the Odom a "B":
"If nothing else, Virginia's 3-point shooting in Year 1 under Ryan Odom should be solid. Jacari White (North Dakota State), Malik Thomas (San Francisco), Devin Willis (UC Irvine) and Sam Lewis (Toledo) each shot better than 39% from deep on at least 3.3 attempts per game last season. Protecting the rim shouldn't be an issue, either. Ex-Kansas State and Kentucky big man Ugonna Onyenso and German freshman Johann Grunloh will bring ample height to the front line."
The coaches who received an A were Iowa's Ben McCollum, NC State's Will Wade, Texas A&M's Bucky McMillan.
Grunloh was one of, if not the best additions to the Cavaliers roster this offseason.
He is already getting some hype as we head into the summer and 247Sports Adam Finkelstein labeled him as one of the top international impact players for the 2025-2026 season:
Johann Grunloh | Germany | 6-11, C/F | Virginia
Age: turns 20 in August
"While older than a typical incoming freshman, Grunloh is younger than some of the other players on this list projected to be most impactful. Standing just under 7-feet tall, he has a combination of size, mobility, shot-blocking, and the offensive skill to stretch the floor that should make him immediately versatile for new Virginia head coach Ryan Odom. He is also intriguing for NBA scouts. Grunloh was draft-eligible this year, but figured to command a higher rate in the NCAA and simultaneously have a chance to play his way into first-round consideration next year."
UVA and Texas are going to be two intriguing teams to watch this season due to having first year head coaches who are looking to contend sooner rather than later. Who will win the matchup in Austin and how much will it impact their teaM?