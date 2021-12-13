College Basketball Week 6 AP Top 25: Baylor at No. 1
The Associated Press released its week 6 men’s basketball Top 25 poll on Monday.
After previous No. 1 Purdue lost at Rutgers on a buzzer beater on Thursday, the Boilermakers slid down to No. 3. Undefeated defending champion Baylor moved up to become the new No. 1 team in the nation after crushing Villanova 57-36 on Sunday. Duke, who has been idle since the end of November, moved up to the No. 2 spot.
Biggest movers: No. 10 USC (up six), No. 11 Iowa State (up six), No. 12 Michigan State (up seven), No. 13 Auburn (up five), No. 15 Ohio State (up six), No. 16 Seton Hall (up seven), No. 19 LSU (up six)
Newcomers: No. 22 Xavier, No. 23 Colorado State, No. 25 Texas Tech
Dropped Out: BYU, Florida, Wisconsin
Conference Tally:
SEC: six teams
Big 12: five teams
Big East: four teams
Pac-12: three teams
Big Ten: three teams
ACC: one team
WCC: one team
AAC: one team
MWC: one team
Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll
1. Baylor (9-0)
2. Duke (7-1)
3. Purdue (9-1)
4. UCLA (9-1)
5. Gonzaga (8-2)
6. Alabama (8-1)
7. Kansas (8-1)
8. Arizona (9-0)
9. Villanova (7-3)
10. USC (10-0)
11. Iowa State (11-0)
12. Michigan State (9-2)
13. Auburn (8-1)
14. Houston (8-2)
15. Ohio State (8-2)
16. Seton Hall (9-1)
17. Texas (6-2)
18. Tennessee (7-2)
19. LSU (9-0)
20. Connecticut (9-2)
21. Kentucky (7-2)
22. Xavier (9-1)
23. Colorado State (10-0)
24. Arkansas (9-1)
25. Texas Tech (7-1)
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (156), North Carolina (85), Providence (57), Oklahoma (46), San Francisco (36), Illinois (31), West Virginia (24), Loyola Chicago (20), Michigan (8), St. Bonaventure (6), BYU (4), Minnesota (3), Creighton (1)
