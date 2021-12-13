College Basketball Week 6 AP Top 25: Baylor at No. 1

The Associated Press released its week 6 men’s basketball Top 25 poll on Monday.

After previous No. 1 Purdue lost at Rutgers on a buzzer beater on Thursday, the Boilermakers slid down to No. 3. Undefeated defending champion Baylor moved up to become the new No. 1 team in the nation after crushing Villanova 57-36 on Sunday. Duke, who has been idle since the end of November, moved up to the No. 2 spot.

Biggest movers: No. 10 USC (up six), No. 11 Iowa State (up six), No. 12 Michigan State (up seven), No. 13 Auburn (up five), No. 15 Ohio State (up six), No. 16 Seton Hall (up seven), No. 19 LSU (up six)

Newcomers: No. 22 Xavier, No. 23 Colorado State, No. 25 Texas Tech

Dropped Out: BYU, Florida, Wisconsin

Conference Tally:

SEC: six teams

Big 12: five teams

Big East: four teams

Pac-12: three teams

Big Ten: three teams

ACC: one team

WCC: one team

AAC: one team

MWC: one team

Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

1. Baylor (9-0)

2. Duke (7-1)

3. Purdue (9-1)

4. UCLA (9-1)

5. Gonzaga (8-2)

6. Alabama (8-1)

7. Kansas (8-1)

8. Arizona (9-0)

9. Villanova (7-3)

10. USC (10-0)

11. Iowa State (11-0)

12. Michigan State (9-2)

13. Auburn (8-1)

14. Houston (8-2)

15. Ohio State (8-2)

16. Seton Hall (9-1)

17. Texas (6-2)

18. Tennessee (7-2)

19. LSU (9-0)

20. Connecticut (9-2)

21. Kentucky (7-2)

22. Xavier (9-1)

23. Colorado State (10-0)

24. Arkansas (9-1)

25. Texas Tech (7-1)

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (156), North Carolina (85), Providence (57), Oklahoma (46), San Francisco (36), Illinois (31), West Virginia (24), Loyola Chicago (20), Michigan (8), St. Bonaventure (6), BYU (4), Minnesota (3), Creighton (1)

