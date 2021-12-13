Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    College Basketball Week 6 AP Top 25: Baylor at No. 1
    The defending champion Baylor Bears took over the top spot in the latest AP college basketball Top 25 poll
    Photo courtesy of Chris Jones/USA TODAY Sports

    The Associated Press released its week 6 men’s basketball Top 25 poll on Monday.

    After previous No. 1 Purdue lost at Rutgers on a buzzer beater on Thursday, the Boilermakers slid down to No. 3. Undefeated defending champion Baylor moved up to become the new No. 1 team in the nation after crushing Villanova 57-36 on Sunday. Duke, who has been idle since the end of November, moved up to the No. 2 spot.

    Biggest movers: No. 10 USC (up six), No. 11 Iowa State (up six), No. 12 Michigan State (up seven), No. 13 Auburn (up five), No. 15 Ohio State (up six), No. 16 Seton Hall (up seven), No. 19 LSU (up six)

    Newcomers: No. 22 Xavier, No. 23 Colorado State, No. 25 Texas Tech

    Dropped Out: BYU, Florida, Wisconsin

    Conference Tally: 

    SEC: six teams

    Big 12: five teams

    Big East: four teams

    Pac-12: three teams

    Big Ten: three teams

    ACC: one team

    WCC: one team

    AAC: one team

    MWC: one team

    Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

    1. Baylor (9-0)

    2. Duke (7-1)

    3. Purdue (9-1)

    4. UCLA (9-1)

    5. Gonzaga (8-2)

    6. Alabama (8-1)

    7. Kansas (8-1)

    8. Arizona (9-0)

    9. Villanova (7-3)

    10. USC (10-0)

    11. Iowa State (11-0)

    12. Michigan State (9-2)

    13. Auburn (8-1)

    14. Houston (8-2)

    15. Ohio State (8-2)

    16. Seton Hall (9-1)

    17. Texas (6-2)

    18. Tennessee (7-2)

    19. LSU (9-0)

    20. Connecticut (9-2)

    21. Kentucky (7-2)

    22. Xavier (9-1)

    23. Colorado State (10-0)

    24. Arkansas (9-1)

    25. Texas Tech (7-1)

    Others receiving votes: Wisconsin (156), North Carolina (85), Providence (57), Oklahoma (46), San Francisco (36), Illinois (31), West Virginia (24), Loyola Chicago (20), Michigan (8), St. Bonaventure (6), BYU (4), Minnesota (3), Creighton (1)

    College Basketball Week 6 AP Top 25: Baylor at No. 1

