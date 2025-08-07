Decision Day For UVA Target Billy White: Can Virginia Basketball Land The Four-Star Forward?
It is decision day for 2026 UVA target Billy White. White is going to make his commitment this evening and White has the Cavaliers among his final ten schools. He will choose between UVA, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, SMU, Stanford, LSU, Texas A&M, and Maryland tonight at 6:00 p.m. CT.
According to 247Sports, White is the No. 33 player in the country, the No. 14 small forward in the country, and the No. 5 player in the state of Texas. Can Odom and his staff make a big statement by landing White? It could be the springboard they need to a really good class in Odom's first full cycle. Heading into the commitment, though, it appears that Maryland is the favorite, but let's see what happens this evening.
This is not the only recruiting news of the week for UVA.
The top center prospect in the nation is down to 12 schools, and one of them is Virginia. Ryan Odom and UVA made the cut for Arafan Diane, who is the No. 1-ranked center prospect at 247Sports. The 7'1 260 LBS prospect plays at Iowa United Prep and is the No. 15 overall player in the country. The other schools that made the cut included Houston, Kansas, Oregon, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, UConn, Indiana, Purdue, Arkansas, and Washington.
This would be a home run for Odom in his first full recruiting class with the program. The Cavaliers are in the mix for a number of the top prospects in the country, but can they land them? Odom and his staff will have to beat out some of the top programs in the country, but don't count them out. So far, the Cavaliers do not have any prospects committed for the 2026 class.
Last week, Virginia Basketball announced that they are going to be hosting Villanova for an exhibition game on October 24th.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The exhibition matchup features two national powerhouses with championship pedigrees. Virginia captured the NCAA title in 2019, while Villanova earned national championships in 2016 and 2018. Over the past decade, the Wildcats and Cavaliers have consistently ranked among the nation’s best, with Villanova tallying 255 wins (7th-most in Division I) and Virginia recording 243 wins (13th-most).
Tickets for UVA’s first-ever exhibition against a Division I opponent will be free of charge for season ticket members, who may claim up to the number of seats in their season ticket package at no cost, and can purchase additional general admission tickets starting today. Season ticket members will receive specific email communication regarding their exclusive access.