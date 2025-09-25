Devin Tillis Makes His Jump Back To Group Of Five Hoops With UVA
Projected to be the starting power forward for the Cavaliers, Devin Tillis transferred to Charlottesville after three seasons at UC Irvine, plus another at UNLV back in 2020-21. Tillis received a 91 transfer score from 247Sports. He is tied for the 3rd-highest rated transfer in UVA's class.
Let's take a look at the 6'6" super senior filling out the starting front court with Ugonna Onyenso.
The Big West Conference
Tillis spent the previous season playing for UC Irvine. As a senior, he was named to the All-Big West Second Team, averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Tillis shot just under 54% from the field and 40% from deep. Throughout the season, Tillis posted seven 20+ point performances and seven double-doubles.
The UC Irvine Anteaters lost the NIT Tournament Championship game against Chattanooga on a missed buzzer-beater. The Los Angeles native scored 19 points and reeled in eight rebounds in an 85-84 loss in the finale. Tillis was named to the All-Tournament Team after averaging 17 points, 9.2 rebounds, on 54% shooting from three.
Throughout three seasons at UC Irvine, Tillis averaged 10.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the field and 38.9% from three.
A Season In The Silver State
Before three seasons in California, Tillis spent a year in Nevada at UNLV. As a freshman, he appeared in 24 games, starting eight of them.
He averaged 3.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in limited minutes but was still an incredibly efficient scorer -- shooting 53% from the field and 38% from deep.
Tillis was behind forwards Cheikh Mbacke Diong and Moses Wood on the depth chart, the former being named to the Mountain West All-Defensive team in Tillis' lone year in Paradise, Nevada.
California High School Hoops
Tillis attended Windward High School in Los Angeles, where he put up averages of 15 points, nine rebounds, and four assists per game as a senior. He also shot 43% from 3-point range that season on his way to a state sectional title win.
Despite finishing his last year of high school hoops off strong -- with efficient numbers -- Tillis did not garner a ton of attention at the college level.
Playstyle: Stretch Four
Tillis is the classic stretch four archetype that has taken over the modern basketball landscape. Slightly undersized but incredibly competent as a shooter and rebounder, Tillis spaces the floor due to his capability to knock down the outside shot.
On the other hand, Tillis is certainly not the most athletic player on the court. While not the most explosive, the 23-year-old brings a veteran presence and a high basketball-IQ over 125 games into his college basketball career.
I would compare Tillis to Detroit Pistons' forward Tobias Harris but with less playmaking ability. Harris is a floor-spacing shooter who can grab rebounds when situated in the paint. Harris is also just slightly bigger than Tillis. Both players can slide into mostly any lineup and mesh with a spaced offensive scheme as an option for the primary ball handler to kick-out to for a wide open jumper.