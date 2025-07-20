Elijah Gertrude Leads Trio of Returners for Virginia Basketball in New Odom Era
The arrival of Ryan Odom saw a massive overhaul of the Virginia roster as Odom went out and brought in nine transfers and two incoming recruits to serve as the bulk of his team for the 2025-26 season. In the new world of college athletics with the transfer portal and NIL, roster overhauls with a new head coach are more common now than not, with returning players certainly being a rarer breed during these coaching changes.
With that, three players from last year's roster will remain in Charlottesville: Elijah Gertrude, Carter Lang, and Desmond Roberts. Here's a breakdown of each of them:
Elijah Gertrude
Gertrude, the biggest name of the three, returns to Virginia after missing all last season due to an ACL tear he sustained during a scooter accident on April 30th, 2024. This was the second time Gertrude has torn his ACL, yet despite the difficulties that come with injuries, Gertrude has once again battled back to full strength as he looks to make an impact off the bench for the Cavaliers this season. Gertrude tore his ACL the first time in high school, leading him to miss his entire senior season.
In his one year in 2023-24, Gertrude showed signs of potential, averaging 3.4 points and 1.2 rebounds per game as he appeared in 16 games. Against NCCU, Gertrude posted a career-high 13 points and also posted six points and three rebounds against North Carolina.
The appeal of Gertrude is his athleticism, standing at 6'4, the New Jersey native has an impressive bounce that gives him the ability to drive to the basket while also being a springy defender. Gertrude recorded seven blocks and 11 steals in his minimal gametime on the defensive end. If Gertrude improves his shooting while also continuing to build off his first year of action, Gertrude could be a massive asset for Odom off the bench to rotate into his backcourt alongside transfers Dallin Hall, Malik Thomas, Jacari White, Sam Lewis, and incoming four-star prospect Chance Mallory.
Carter Lang
Lang, who transferred to Virginia from Vanderbilt a year ago, redshirted the 2024-25 season. A Charlottesville native, Lang attended St. Anne's-Belfield, the same school as Mallory and Roberts.
During his time at Vanderbilt, Lang posted seven starts in his freshman year, averaging 1.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Against Boston College, Lang recorded a career-high eight points. That year, Lang recorded eight or more rebounds in four games using his 6'9 frame to dominate the boards.
This year, Lang slots in behind Johann Grünloh and Ugonna Onyenso at the center position. If Odom chooses to rely on his depth, Lang could play a role in the Virginia offense at times this season.
Desmond Roberts
Roberts joined Virginia last year as a recruited walk-on and appeared in five games, including two points against Georgia Tech and a rebound against Tennessee. The 6'4 redshirt sophomore has good athleticism, though breaking through in a crowded backcourt may be difficult.
As it stands, Virginia men's basketball is set to begin its season on Friday, November 21st, at the Greenbrier Tip-Off against Northwestern.