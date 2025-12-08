Virginia ranked No.24 In Latest AP Poll Basketball Rankings

Virginia ranks as the No.24 team in the latest AP Poll basketball rankings. They are the fourth ACC team ranked in the poll. Virginia has also moved up in Net Rankings. When it came about a week ago, the Hoos were the No. 31-ranked team. After wins over Texas and Dayton, Virginia is ranked as the No.17 in the Net rankings. The Hoos is 0-1 in Quad 1, 3-0 in Quad 2, 1-0 in Quad 3, and 4-0 in Quad 4. They will have ample opportunities to pick up more Quad 1 wins this season epsecially in ACC play.

Virginia continues to establish itself as one of the better teams in the country and is off to an 8-1 start. The Hoos have notable wins against Texas, Dayton, and Northwestern early in the season before ACC play which will add more notable wins to their resume.

Last time out, they picked up a big neutral site win over Dayton on Saturday in Charlotte in an NCAA tournament type of feel. The Flyers made it tough for the Hoos early in the game as they went back and forth. The Cavaliers went on an 11-0 run at the 15:15 mark in the second half to blow the game open. They were led by Jacari white, who finished with 25 points on 9-9 shooting. Virginia has continued to add to its impressive resume of wins.

“We talked to the team before the game about it. This is an NCAA-type tournament game. You schedule these games for that reason. Dayton as a team and Coach Grant have done a great job of, you know, getting their program into the NCAA tournament on multiple occasions and winning games. They believe that they're going to win. We talked to our team well before the game about, you know, they play with a chip on their shoulder. They are a high major. They are a high-major program that expects to win, you know, every game. And so for us, uh, to play against an opponent like that and have that type of pressure put on us uh, will pay dividends for us in the long run,” said head coach Ryan Odom.

“Yeah. I mean, it was just one of those performances where every time he was open and he had it, you could hear the crowd going, "Yes, it wasn't that he hadn't made the shot yet. It was just you knew that he was going to probably knock it in."He's in amazing company right now with Kyle Guy, and you know it's a pleasure to coach Jacari. You know when he gets in a zone like that, you know as his coach, it's like okay, stay out there. How long can I leave him out there before he gets tired.”

Virginia has been impressive this season and will be a force to be reckoned with. Their frontcourt is one of the best in the nation, led by Johann Grünloh, Thijs De Ridder, and Ugonna Onyenso. They also have a stellar backcourt led by true freshman Chance Mallory, Malik Thomas, and Dallin Hall. They also have an elite shooter in Jacari White. It is good to see them get their just due and finally be ranked in a poll this season.

