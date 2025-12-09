Virginia vs MD Eastern Shore NCAA Basketball | Live Updates

3:50 1H- MD Eastern on a current 9-0 run and has trimmed the lead to 38-24 in the first half

7:00 1H- Virginia is red hot from three point range and has 10 three pointers. They are 10-14 from beyond the arc. The Hoos have hit eight consecutive buckets and lead 38-15

9:32 1H- Virginia has blown the game open and lead 30-13 after a Malik Thomas and 1 bucket. The Cavaliers are on a current 20-3 run

12:20 1H- Virginia is on an 8-0 run. Sam Lewis leads the way with 8 points on 3-3 shooting.

14:40 1H- MD Eastern has made it a game and the score is tied 10-10 early. MD Eastern is 4-8 from the field and 2-4 from beyond the arc. MD Eastern has made its last four shots

18:14 1H - Virginia jumps off to an early 6-0 lead. Dallin Hall and Sam Lewis both have a three pointer made.

20:00 1H- MD Eastern wins the tip and will begin with the ball

Starting Lineup:

G-Dallin Hall

G- Malik Thomas

F-Sam Lewis

F- Thijs De Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

The Hoos are back in action on Tuesday night and look to improve to 9-1 on the season. The last time out the Cavaliers picked up a win over Dayton 86-73. Jacari White led the team with 25 points and went 9-9 and was 7-7 from three-point range. Virginia looks to add to its win total with a victory on Tuesday night.

