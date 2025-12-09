Virginia vs MD Eastern Shore NCAA Basketball | Live Updates
In this story:
3:50 1H- MD Eastern on a current 9-0 run and has trimmed the lead to 38-24 in the first half
7:00 1H- Virginia is red hot from three point range and has 10 three pointers. They are 10-14 from beyond the arc. The Hoos have hit eight consecutive buckets and lead 38-15
9:32 1H- Virginia has blown the game open and lead 30-13 after a Malik Thomas and 1 bucket. The Cavaliers are on a current 20-3 run
12:20 1H- Virginia is on an 8-0 run. Sam Lewis leads the way with 8 points on 3-3 shooting.
14:40 1H- MD Eastern has made it a game and the score is tied 10-10 early. MD Eastern is 4-8 from the field and 2-4 from beyond the arc. MD Eastern has made its last four shots
18:14 1H- Virginia jumps off to an early 6-0 lead. Dallin Hall and Sam Lewis both have a three pointer made.
20:00 1H-MD Eastern wins the tip and will begin with the ball
Starting Lineup:
G-Dallin Hall
G- Malik Thomas
F-Sam Lewis
F- Thijs De Ridder
C- Johann Grunloh
The Hoos are back in action on Tuesday night and look to improve to 9-1 on the season. The last time out the Cavaliers picked up a win over Dayton 86-73. Jacari White led the team with 25 points and went 9-9 and was 7-7 from three-point range. Virginia looks to add to its win total with a victory on Tuesday night.
More Virginia Basketball News:
•How to Watch Virginia Basketball vs Butler: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
•Virginia Men's Basketball Ascends In Latest KenPom Rankings After Win vs Northwestern
•Will Virginia Land a Spot on the AP Top 25 After Win Over Northwestern?
•Virginia Finishes Strong, Downs Northwestern
•Three Key Takeaways from Virginia's Tight 83-78 Win Over Northwestern