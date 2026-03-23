The Good, Bad and Ugly of Virginia's Tight 79-72 Loss to Tennessee

Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers resulted in heartbreak for the Virginia Cavaliers, as they were handed a 79-72 loss. This thriller of a game left fans on edge, and one more error by the Volunteers could have easily sent a victory toward the Hoos. Unfortunately, UVA was unable to pull ahead at the most critical moments, and they're now out of the NCAA Tournament.

Now that the game has wrapped up, let's take a look at the good, the bad and the ugly of how the nail-biting night unfolded.

The Good

Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Virginia made a Second Round appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and although this wasn't a victorious night, it was an incredibly close game. This is telling of the Hoos' ability and willingness to play until the end.

Chance Mallory ended his season on a high note. Throughout the game, he was all over the ball and made some stunning plays in crucial moments. He finished the matchup with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Bad

Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Virginia had a handful of missed opportunities during the game, particularly in the final moments. Shots were missed, passes were interrupted and fouls were made. By the end of the game, the Cavaliers had logged seven total turnovers, which the Vols capitalized on and scored nine points off.

Virginia is notably the most physical team in the ACC, but this was not as evident when facing the Volunteers. Of course, this was still a physical game, but the Hoos have certainly done more in previous games.

Entering this game, the Cavaliers knew they'd be challenged on offense with Tennessee's nagging defense. While the Hoos held up to them better than many expected, there were still key points in which the Volunteers' pressure was simply too much for Virginia. But all things considered, Virginia played a strong game and proved just how capable they are as a program.

The Ugly

Virginia Cavaliers guard Dallin Hall and Tennessee Volunteers center Felix Okpara | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images