Five Reasons UVA Hoops' Fans Should Be Excited for 2025-2026
Virginia hoops looks to get back to their winning ways, following an underwhelming season that saw them lose their most games since all the way back in 1998. Last season also marked the first time UVA missed out on both the NCAA and NIT Tournaments since 201. However, this is a newly constructed roster with an experienced, gritty leader in head coach Ryam Odom.
Here is why you should be excited about the season ahead for the Hoos.
1. Malik Thomas Is A Certified Bucket
Malik Thomas can score, plain and simple. Thomas took 14 shots in 32 minutes per game last year with San Francisco. The senior averaged just under 20 points on 45% shooting from the field and 39% from three. Thomas earned All-WCC First Team honors after leading the conference in scoring. The shooting guard was named WCC Player of the Week four times in 2024-25, leading San Francisco to 25 wins - their highest mark since 1982.
2. Ryan Odom Gets The Most Out Of His Teams
Odom has shown he has the ability to get the most out of his teams. When Odom was coaching UMBC in 2018, the Retrievers upset the number-one seed Virginia, 74-54, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round upset was the first time a 16th seed ever beat a top seed in tournament history. The Retrievers lost in the second round to Kansas State.
When Odom moved to VCU after a quick stop at Utah State, he won 52 of 73 games. The Rams won at least 24 games in both seasons with Odom at the helm. His second season at VCU ended with a regular-season championship, conference tournament championship, and an NCAA Tournament berth.
3. Well-Rounded, Multi-Faceted Offensive Attack
With the new class and new coaching style coming in, this offense will have a lot of weapons to work with. We already talked about what Thomas brings but there are plenty of other capable options throughout the projected starting five.
Guard Dallin Hall has proven he can do a little bit of everything on the court. Wing Jacari White is a competent multi-level scorer. Forward Devin Tillis is a matchup nightmare. Center Ugonna Onyenso will run the rim.
4. Gaining Respect Back After Poor Season
After a 15-17 season under an interim head coach, Virginia looks primed to turn the program around. Securing a long-term coach in Ryan Odom, as well as completely retooling the roster with the help of the portal, has this UVA team in a completely different position than last year.
According to HoopsHQ, Virginia is projected to be the fourth-best team in the ACC this season - ranked ahead of NC State and Clemson.
CBS Sports ranks UVA among the second tier of the ACC, which they labeled the "Top 25 caliber club." The amount of talent through the portal, specifically Malik Thomas, has experts excited.
5. More Fun Brand Of Basketball To Watch
Virginia has long been known for their defensive-minded game plan. Under Tony Bennett, UVA would play suffocating defense, allowing as few as 51 points per game at its peak in 2014. The offense was much less important compared to what Virginia wanted to do on the defensive side of the ball. UVA has averaged over 69 points per game just once in the last seven years.
Odom's gameplan is more focused on operating a fluid, versatile offense. His style is much more exciting and faster paced than the scheme of old. Virginia's roster is full of players who can do a lot of things well so it is not as rigid of a system that players have to fit into.