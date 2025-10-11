Cavaliers Now

Five Reasons UVA Hoops' Fans Should Be Excited for 2025-2026

A new regime is taking over in Charlottesville as a batch of experienced, talented transfers comes in to return UVA to ACC glory.

Jake Aiello

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia player Malik Thomas answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
Virginia hoops looks to get back to their winning ways, following an underwhelming season that saw them lose their most games since all the way back in 1998. Last season also marked the first time UVA missed out on both the NCAA and NIT Tournaments since 201. However, this is a newly constructed roster with an experienced, gritty leader in head coach Ryam Odom.

Here is why you should be excited about the season ahead for the Hoos.

1. Malik Thomas Is A Certified Bucket

March 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco Dons guard Malik Thomas (1) is defended by Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) and guard Michael Ajayi (1) during the second half in the semifinal of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Malik Thomas can score, plain and simple. Thomas took 14 shots in 32 minutes per game last year with San Francisco. The senior averaged just under 20 points on 45% shooting from the field and 39% from three. Thomas earned All-WCC First Team honors after leading the conference in scoring. The shooting guard was named WCC Player of the Week four times in 2024-25, leading San Francisco to 25 wins - their highest mark since 1982.

2. Ryan Odom Gets The Most Out Of His Teams

Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies head coach Ryan Odom and guard Steven Ashworth (3) meet during a break in action in the first half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Odom has shown he has the ability to get the most out of his teams. When Odom was coaching UMBC in 2018, the Retrievers upset the number-one seed Virginia, 74-54, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round upset was the first time a 16th seed ever beat a top seed in tournament history. The Retrievers lost in the second round to Kansas State.

When Odom moved to VCU after a quick stop at Utah State, he won 52 of 73 games. The Rams won at least 24 games in both seasons with Odom at the helm. His second season at VCU ended with a regular-season championship, conference tournament championship, and an NCAA Tournament berth.

3. Well-Rounded, Multi-Faceted Offensive Attack

Mar 27, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) shoots the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway (2) during the first half during an East Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With the new class and new coaching style coming in, this offense will have a lot of weapons to work with. We already talked about what Thomas brings but there are plenty of other capable options throughout the projected starting five.

Guard Dallin Hall has proven he can do a little bit of everything on the court. Wing Jacari White is a competent multi-level scorer. Forward Devin Tillis is a matchup nightmare. Center Ugonna Onyenso will run the rim.

4. Gaining Respect Back After Poor Season

Feb 26, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ron Sanchez talks with guard Isaac McKneely (11) during a time out against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After a 15-17 season under an interim head coach, Virginia looks primed to turn the program around. Securing a long-term coach in Ryan Odom, as well as completely retooling the roster with the help of the portal, has this UVA team in a completely different position than last year.

According to HoopsHQ, Virginia is projected to be the fourth-best team in the ACC this season - ranked ahead of NC State and Clemson.

CBS Sports ranks UVA among the second tier of the ACC, which they labeled the "Top 25 caliber club." The amount of talent through the portal, specifically Malik Thomas, has experts excited.

5. More Fun Brand Of Basketball To Watch

Mar 15, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Ugonna Onyenso (33) slams the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Virginia has long been known for their defensive-minded game plan. Under Tony Bennett, UVA would play suffocating defense, allowing as few as 51 points per game at its peak in 2014. The offense was much less important compared to what Virginia wanted to do on the defensive side of the ball. UVA has averaged over 69 points per game just once in the last seven years.

Odom's gameplan is more focused on operating a fluid, versatile offense. His style is much more exciting and faster paced than the scheme of old. Virginia's roster is full of players who can do a lot of things well so it is not as rigid of a system that players have to fit into.

