Five Things Virginia Women’s Basketball Fans Need To Know About TCU

Now that the Virginia Cavaliers stunned in their 83-75 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Hoos are now advancing to the Sweet 16 and will face the TCU Horned Frogs. This will mark the first time the Cavaliers women's basketball program reached this stage in the NCAA Tournament since 2000.

Looking ahead at the upcoming Virginia-TCU matchup, there are a few things UCA fans should know about the Horned Frogs. Here's what the Hoos will be up against once Saturday night rolls around.

They Are Chasing After Their Second Consecutive Elite Eight Appearance

TCU Horned Frogs center Kennedy Basham and TCU Horned Frogs guard Taliyah Parker | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Last year, TCU reached the Elite Eight after knocking down Louisville 85-70 in the Sweet 16, followed by an Elite Eight victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, they're looking to return to that position, and perhaps make a deeper run this time around. TCU is running 31-5 overall in the Big 12 and holds a 15-3 record in conference play.

Olivia Miles Leads The Pack

TCU Horned Frogs guard Olivia Miles and Kansas State Wildcats forward Nastja Claessens | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Guard Olivia Miles leads her program in points per game (19.4), and also paves the way with 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Among the women's college basketball standings, she ranked seventh in assists. Between Miles and Marta Suarez, both of whom are the only pair of teammates with at least 600 points and 200 rebounds, the Cavaliers are in for a tough meeting.

Their Height Provides Defensive Leverage

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Mark Campbell | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

This is a program that's quite skilled on both sides of the ball, particularly during the Mark Campbell era. Not only are they considered the tallest program in the nation, but they're also relentless when it comes to protecting their rim. The Horned Frogs have multiple players over 6'2", but their tallest is center Sarah Portlock, who stands at an imposing 6'8".

They've Only Faced Virginia Once Before

Virginia Cavaliers guard Paris Clark | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Back in November 2010, the Horned Frogs and the Cavaliers faced off for the first and only time in program history. UVA clinched the 59-55 victory, and now the Hoos are aiming to defend their name. However, it should be noted that this wasn't a smooth-sailing matchup—the lead swapped a shocking 16 times, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

They Have the Fifth-Highest Scoring Lineup

TCU Horned Frogs guard Taylor Bigby | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

With Miles, Suarez, Silva, Donovyn Hunter and Taylor Bigby combined, it doesn't come as a major surprise that this is one of the top-scoring lineups in women's college basketball. This squad averages 62.2 points per game, which the Hoos should keep in mind as they enter this next chapter.