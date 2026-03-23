Social Media Reacts To Virginia's Second Round March Madness Loss to Tennessee

This was not the way they wanted it to end, but the Virginia Cavaliers season is now over. The Hoos battled Tennessee all night and despite taking a late lead, they could not execute late in the game and let the Volunteers get the win and advance to the Sweet 16 and face No. 2 seed Iowa State next Friday.

There were plenty of reactions from social media after the Cavaliers season ended.

Did this ball go out on Virginia or Tennessee?



Refs said off Virginia



pic.twitter.com/TOwosbZfrG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 23, 2026

Virginia LOST the game more than Tennessee WON it .. those last minutes were grotesque for The Cavaliers — ClamFan (@Clam_Fan) March 23, 2026

Did the refs get the right call in the Tennessee vs Virginia game, was it a travel by Nate Ament or was he fouled? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZmUZjKYjHU — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) March 23, 2026

TENNESSEE IS SWEET 16 BOUND 💥



No. 6 @Vol_Hoops takes down No. 3 Virginia to keep dancing. pic.twitter.com/9x1Pzt1PQR — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 23, 2026

Rick Barnes just keeps churning out Sweet 16 berths in Knoxville. Make it 4 in a row for Tennessee, who outlasts Virginia behind a combined 34 points and 15 assists from Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Bishop Boswell.



Vols entered the dance having lost 4 of 6. Forget about it tonight! — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 23, 2026

FINAL: No. 6 Tennessee 79, No. 3 Virginia 72



Vols advance to their fourth straight Sweet 16.



Ja'Kobi Gillespie with 21 points and 6 assists, two days after going for 29 points and 9 assists against Miami (Ohio) in the first round. 9-for-16 from 3 in the two games. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 23, 2026

Virginia - Tennessee has Vandy/Nebraska vibes but the Cavs can't get any stops to close the game.



Rick Barnes having a great game — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) March 22, 2026

Thank you Hoos ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/PcL9V42ssP — NIL Store for Virginia Athletes (@VirginiaNIL) March 23, 2026

I know it’s annoying to blame the refs, but anybody could watch that game. Could clearly see that that challenge should have been Virginia ball and could have easily impacted the outcome of that game regardless of how we played the other 39 minutes — Matt (@Matt54925822) March 23, 2026

Comeback fell short

Virginia was trailing for much of this game, but started to mount a comeback in the final minutes and even had a lead late after a huge Thijs de Ridder three. However, the end of game sequencing from the Hoos could have been executed much better and it resulted in a loss to the sixth seed Volunteers.

While Virginia did go 30-6 this season and Ryan Odom had arguably the most successful season of any first year head coach, there is going to be a tinge of disappointment after not being able to advance to the second weekend. This is a team that looked like one of the nation's best at times, but they could not come up in the most signature moments of the season, including tonight.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Nate Ament were two huge parts of the Volunteers victory tonight and before the game yesterday, Odom hinted at their talent and ability to have this kind of performance:

"Yeah, I'll start with Nate because I've watch Nate a ton, and it's so cool to see his development, I remember watching him at AU the first time, and then him going into his scene year year, it was just like, oh my gosh, this guy could be spectacular and is heading to having a spectacular NBA career. I know he's had some injuries, but what a player he is, what a kid he is, just a really, really good player to have in college, and I know Tennessee and Coach Barnes are excited they have been able to coach him this year.

He's just a generational talent. He's 6'10". He can dribble. He can pass. He can shoot. He can make hard twos. He rebounds. He plays hard. He's just really good.

You can tell that Coach Barnes really trusts Gillespie. He's dynamite. Just when you think you have him cornered, he gets around you and finds a way to get to the basket. He banks big shots. He's really good on defense in terms of stealing the ball. He's got great hands. He's a tremendous floor general. He's been doing it at every spot, Belmont to Maryland to now at Tennessee. He's just a winner.

So when you're playing against their team, you have to focus on him, but also, they're just a well-balanced team. They have other guys and physicality up front. They all kind of know their role, and they're going to play their role, and so we know it's going to be a stiff challenge."

Virginia has a chance to be back here next season, but hopefully with a different result.