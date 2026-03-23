Social Media Reacts To Virginia's Second Round March Madness Loss to Tennessee
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This was not the way they wanted it to end, but the Virginia Cavaliers season is now over. The Hoos battled Tennessee all night and despite taking a late lead, they could not execute late in the game and let the Volunteers get the win and advance to the Sweet 16 and face No. 2 seed Iowa State next Friday.
There were plenty of reactions from social media after the Cavaliers season ended.
Comeback fell short
Virginia was trailing for much of this game, but started to mount a comeback in the final minutes and even had a lead late after a huge Thijs de Ridder three. However, the end of game sequencing from the Hoos could have been executed much better and it resulted in a loss to the sixth seed Volunteers.
While Virginia did go 30-6 this season and Ryan Odom had arguably the most successful season of any first year head coach, there is going to be a tinge of disappointment after not being able to advance to the second weekend. This is a team that looked like one of the nation's best at times, but they could not come up in the most signature moments of the season, including tonight.
Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Nate Ament were two huge parts of the Volunteers victory tonight and before the game yesterday, Odom hinted at their talent and ability to have this kind of performance:
"Yeah, I'll start with Nate because I've watch Nate a ton, and it's so cool to see his development, I remember watching him at AU the first time, and then him going into his scene year year, it was just like, oh my gosh, this guy could be spectacular and is heading to having a spectacular NBA career. I know he's had some injuries, but what a player he is, what a kid he is, just a really, really good player to have in college, and I know Tennessee and Coach Barnes are excited they have been able to coach him this year.
He's just a generational talent. He's 6'10". He can dribble. He can pass. He can shoot. He can make hard twos. He rebounds. He plays hard. He's just really good.
You can tell that Coach Barnes really trusts Gillespie. He's dynamite. Just when you think you have him cornered, he gets around you and finds a way to get to the basket. He banks big shots. He's really good on defense in terms of stealing the ball. He's got great hands. He's a tremendous floor general. He's been doing it at every spot, Belmont to Maryland to now at Tennessee. He's just a winner.
So when you're playing against their team, you have to focus on him, but also, they're just a well-balanced team. They have other guys and physicality up front. They all kind of know their role, and they're going to play their role, and so we know it's going to be a stiff challenge."
Virginia has a chance to be back here next season, but hopefully with a different result.
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Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell