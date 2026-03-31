Former Virginia Guard Malcolm Brogdon Named Strategic Advisor For UVA Basketball

A former Virginia guard is coming back to Grounds to help out Ryan Odom and the basketball program. Former Virginia All-American and NBA standout Malcolm Brogdon was named Strategic Advisor to Men’s Basketball today by head coach Ryan Odom.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Malcolm to Grounds in this newly-created position in our program,” Odom said. “Malcolm will serve our program as a special advisor, bringing a wealth of knowledge, leadership and expertise from his successful nine-year NBA career and All-American career at Virginia.”

Brogdon led Virginia to 111 wins, four NCAA tournaments, two ACC regular-season titles and one ACC Tournament championship from 2012-16. He earned unanimous consensus first-team All-America and NABC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016 after becoming the first player to be named ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season. The three-time All-ACC first-team performer earned consensus second-team All-America honors in 2015.

“I am honored to be a part of this new era of UVA basketball,” Brogdon said. “I know this is a new role, but I see myself jumping right in and being a resource for the players, coaches, and the entire basketball program. I’m excited to return to a place I consider home in what I’m sure will be a meaningful experience for myself and the program.”

Brogdon finished his stellar career ranked ninth on UVA’s all-time scoring list with 1,809 points. He also ranked first in free throw percentage (87.6%), second in games played (136), fifth in minutes played (4,157), sixth in 3-point field goal percentage (36.5%), seventh in 3-pointers (185) and ninth in free throws (422). Brogdon’s No. 15 was retired at Virginia on Feb. 20, 2017, prior to Cavaliers’ ACC contest against Miami.

He was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round (36th overall) of the 2016 NBA Draft and was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2017, averaging 10.2 points and 4.2 assists in 75 games. Brogdon and the Bucks advanced to the NBA playoffs.

Brogdon served as Vice President of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Executive Committee from 2019-25. Re-elected in 2022, he was a key leader in negotiating the 2023 collective bargaining agreement and navigating the return-to-play in 2020 following the pandemic.

He retired from the NBA after nine seasons from 2016-25. In addition to Milwaukee (2017-19), Brogdon played for Indiana (2019-22), Boston (2022-23), Portland (2023-24) and Washington (2024-25).