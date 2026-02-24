Three Players To Watch During No. 11 Virginia’s Matchup vs. NC State

The Virginia Cavaliers are looking to clinch their ninth consecutive victory today, this time against NC State. The Wolfpack is currently tied for third in the ACC with Miami, trailing Virginia at No. 2.

The last time the two programs faced each other was in early January when the Hoos took home a 76-61 victory. Coming out on top will not be an easy endeavor for either program, but the Cavaliers certainly have a leg up. Not only are they on a steady winning streak, but this is also a home game at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

As the matchup unfolds, there are three key players fans should keep an eye on. Ultimately, these are likely going to be the biggest game changers of the night

Chance Mallory

Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Chance Mallory is only a freshman, but he plays with great confidence and ability that will continue to develop with time. While facing the Miami Hurricanes last weekend, he led the program with six rebounds and six assists. At this point in the season, he is averaging 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the floor. If Mallory can similarly come off the bench, sealing a win wouldn't be too far out of reach.

"... Chance is just ahead of his time and is a really good player and a confident player and a smart player and, you know, he makes the most out of his game," head coach Ryan Odom stated during his media appearance earlier this week.

Ugonna Onyenso

Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso and Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

When the season first kicked off, Onyenso was not one of the primary headliners. However, as his campaign progressed, the 7'0" center started making an incredible name for himself on the court. He's efficient on both sides of the ball, and averages 6.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 0.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per game.

NC State is equipped with dominant players like Darrion Williams, Ven-Allen Lubin and Quadir Copeland. With this trio on the court, Virginia will be heavily relying on Onyenso's size and elite defensive instincts to protect the rim.

Jacari White

Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Since White returned to the game after his injury, he has been a major contributor for the Cavaliers. One of his strongest performances since coming back was just a few short days ago when the Hoos took on the Hurricanes. The 6'3" senior posted 17 points—the most scored by Virginia on Saturday—one rebound, five assists and two critical blocks, while shooting 68.7% from the floor. He's a consistent player who could put the Wolfpack in jeopardy tonight.

"Jacari, you know, can really get going from behind the arc, but he's gotten so much better at driving and passing and finishing around the rim," Odom noted. "Defensively, he's a weapon for us as well. He's so quick [with] good hands."

