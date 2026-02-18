How to Watch No. 14 Virginia vs Georgia Tech: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

After a non-conference tilt with Ohio State, Virginia resumes conference play tonight against Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets come into this game having lost seven straight and they sit at the bottom of the standings, but the Cavaliers cannot afford to slip up on the road.

The Cavaliers are 10-2 away from home, including a 7-1 mark in true road contests. UVA has a six-game win streak and a seven-game road win streak. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 15 games (most since 21 in 2000-01) but 73 or less in its last five contests. The Cavaliers are averaging 81.4 points, most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA ranks 19th in the NET rankings and 20th in the KenPom. com rankings.

Virginia is 50-41 all-time vs. Georgia Tech, including a 17-24 mark in Atlanta, in a series that dates to 1947-48. Georgia Tech ended UVA’s 13-game win streak in the series with its 66-60 win over the Cavaliers in the second round of the2025 ACC Tournament. UVA has a five-game win streak against the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta. Georgia Tech’s last win vs. the Cavaliers in Atlanta was a 68-64 victory on Jan. 9, 2016. Virginia is 20-3 in its last 23 games against Georgia Tech.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Date/Time: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026 / 9 p.m. ET

Site: Atlanta, Ga./McCamish Pavilion (8,600)

TV: ACC Network; Online: ESPN.com/watch

Doug Sherman & Scott Williams

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

John Freeman & Jimmy Miller

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (81),

SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM81)

Virginia ranks first in the ACC in rebounds (41.6), offensive rebounds (14.1) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.298), second in field goal percentage defense (.395), rebound margin (+9.2) and blocks (5.8 bpg), third in scoring defense (67.4 ppg) and scoring margin (+14.0) and fourth in 3-pointers (10.0), defensive rebounds (27.5 rpg) and assist/turnover ratio (1.54).

Thijs De Ridder ranks 13th in scoring (15.7 ppg), seventh in field goal percentage (51.5%) and 15th in rebounds (6.6 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.1) and 12th in assists (4.0 apg). Ugonna Onyenso ranks second in blocks at 2.6 bpg, while Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks at 2.0 bpg. Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (2.9), fourth in steals (1.8 spg), 14th in assists (3.5 apg), and 20th in free throw percentage (75.8%). Jacari White ranks 14th in 3-pointers made per game (2.1)

