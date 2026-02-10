How to Watch No. 15 Virginia vs Florida State: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Aiming for their fifth straight overall win, Virginia heads down to Tallahassee to face Florida State, who come into this game on a three game winning streak.

No. 15 Virginia (20-3) is tied for third in the ACC at 8-2, while Florida State (11-12) is 11th at 4-6. The Cavaliers are 8-2 away from home, including a 6-1 mark in true road contests. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 15 games, most since 21 in 2000-01. The Cavaliers are averaging 82.8 points, third-most in school history and most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA ranks 15th in the KenPom.com rankings and 16th in the NET rankings.

Virginia is 30-28 all-time vs. Florida State, including a 10-17 mark in Tallahassee in a series that dates to 1991-92. UVA has a four-game win streak in the series, including a 60-57 win in the last meeting on March 5, 2025, at JPJ. UVA has limited Florida State to fewer than 70 points in 23 of the last 25 meetings. UVA has outscored Florida State 3,840-3,834 in the 58 games in the series with an average score of 66.2-66.1.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Date/Time: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 / 7 p.m. ET

Site: Tallahassee, Fla./Donald L. Tucker Center (12,500)

TV: ESPNU; Online: ESPN.com/watch

John Schriffen & Chris Spatola

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

John Freeman & Jimmy Miller

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (81),

SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM81)

UVA looking for fifth straight

UVA ranks first in the ACC in rebounds (41.5) and offensive rebounds (14.3), second in field goal percentage defense (.398), rebound margin (+8.9) and blocks (5.8 bpg), third in scoring defense (67.9 ppg), scoring margin (+14.9) and assist/turnover ratio (1.61), fourth in assists (17.1), 3-pointers (10.1) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.302) and fifth in 3-point field goal percentage (.357) and defensive rebounds (27.1 rpg). Thijs De Ridder ranks 11th in scoring (16.4 ppg), seventh in field goal percentage (52.7%), and 16th in rebounds (6.5 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.3) and 11th in assists (4.2 apg).

Ugonna Onyenso ranks second in blocks at 2.5 bpg. Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks (2.2 bpg) and 21st in rebounds (6.0 rpg). Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (3.0) and steals (2.0 spg), 13th in assists (3.6 apg) and 20th in free throw percentage (76.1%). Jacari White ranks 17th in 3-pointers made per game (2.0)

Sam Lewis scored 16, and Ugonna Onyenso added 10 points as then-No. 18 Virginia held off Syracuse 72-59 on Feb. 7 at John Paul Jones Arena. Lewis drilled four 3-pointers as UVA finished 10 of 30 from beyond the arc. Onyenso added eight rebounds, three blocks, and two steals, while Jacari White chipped in eight points as the Bench Mob contributed 29 points, 16 rebounds, and 11 assists. Naithan George led the Orange with a game-high 19 points.

