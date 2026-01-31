How to Watch No. 17 Virginia vs Boston College: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

After a thrilling win over Notre Dame on Tuesday night, Virginia looks to get another ACC win on the road. The Cavaliers head to Boston College this afternoon to take on one of the conferences lesser teams.

No. 17 Virginia (17-3) is tied for third in the ACC at 6-2, while Boston College (9-11) is 13th at 2-5. The Cavaliers are 7-2 away from home this season, including a 5-1 mark in true road contests. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 15 games, most since 21 in 2000-01. The Cavaliers are averaging 84.6 points, third-most in school history and most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA is 16th in the NET and kenpom.com rankings. Virginia has a three-game win streak against the Eagles. Boston College’s Donald Hand Jr. is the son of former UVA great Donald Hand (1998-2001).

How to Watch

Jan 27, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom claps and shouts towards the court against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 / 1:30 p.m. ET

Site: Chestnut Hill, Mass./Conte Forum (9,149)

TV: The CW; Online: N/A

Thom Brennaman & Eddie House

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

John Freeman & Jimmy Miller

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (161 or 194),

SXM App

Thijs De Ridder scored a career-high 32 points and Sam Lewis added 21 points as No. 17 Virginia rallied for a 100-97 doubleovertime win at Notre Dame on Tuesday, Jan. 27. UVA (17-3, 6-2 ACC) trailed 39-20 in the first half, rallying to post its largest comeback win since trailing Arizona by 19 points in a 93-90 win over the Wildcats in 2006. Lewis drilled five 3-pointers, including one with 3.5 seconds left in overtime, to send the contest to double overtime. Cole Certa led Notre Dame (11-10, 2-6 ACC) with a career-high 34 points, while Jalen Haralson added 20 points.

UVA ranks first in the ACC in rebounds (42) and offensive rebounds (14.3), second in field goal percentage defense (.392), 3-point percentage (.366), rebound margin (+9.2) and blocks (6.1 bpg), third in 3-pointers (10.4) and assist/turnover ratio (1.61), fourth in scoring margin (+15.2) and assists (17.5) and fifth in scoring defense (69.5 ppg), 3-point field goal percentage defense (.304) and defensive rebounds (27.7 rpg). Thijs De Ridder ranks ninth in scoring (17.1 ppg), seventh in field goal percentage (53.1%) and 18th in rebounds (6.4 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.3) and 10th in assists (4.4 apg). Ugonna Onyenso ranks second in blocks at 2.5 bpg. Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks (2.3 bpg) and 16th in rebounds (6.5 rpg). Chance Mallory ranks third in assist/turnover ratio (2.9), fifth in steals (1.9 spg), 14th in assists (3.6 apg) and 15th in free

throw percentage (80%).

