How to Watch No. 17 Virginia vs Notre Dame: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

After a tough loss to North Carolina on Saturday, Virginia is going to get a chance for a quick bounce back tonight when they go on the road to face Notre Dame.

The Cavaliers are 6-2 away from home this season, including a 4-1 mark in true road contests. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 14 games, most since 21 in 2000-01. The Cavaliers are averaging 84 points, third-most in school history and most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA is 14th in the NET and 17th in the kenpom.com rankings. Notre Dame associate head coach Kyle Getter spent five years at UVA from 2018-23, serving three seasons as director of recruiting/player development and two seasons as an assistant coach.

Here is how you can watch and listen to tonight's game:

Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 / 7 p.m. ET

Site: Notre Dame, Ind./Purcell Pavilion (9,149)

TV: ESPN2; Online: ESPN.com/watch

Wes Durham & Debbie Antonelli

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

John Freeman & Jimmy Miller

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (132 or 193),

SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM955)

Will UVA bounce back?

Jan 17, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Malik Thomas (1) brings the ball up court against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Virginia is 18-5 all-time vs. Notre Dame, including a 13-3 ACC regular-season record, in a series that dates back to 1981. UVA is 6-2 against the Irish in Notre Dame, including a 76-54 loss in its last trip to Purcell Pavilion on Dec. 30, 2023. UVA is 2-3 in its last five meetings vs. Notre Dame and 7-3 in

the last 10.

No. 22 North Carolina overcame a 16-point deficit to rally past No. 14 Virginia 85-80 on Jan. 24 at John Paul Jones Arena. Caleb Wilson led four Tar Heels (16-4, 4-3 ACC) in double figures with 20 points. Thijs De Ridder led Virginia (16-3, 5-2 ACC) with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Malik Thomas, Sam Lewis and Chance Mallory each scored 11 points. UVA led 43-34 at the half, but UNC shot 63.3 percent and scored 51 points in the second half to gain the road win.

Notre Dame ended its five-game skid with a 68-64 victory over Boston College this past Saturday. The Irish erased a 13-point deficit, marking not only their largest comeback of the season, but their third double-digit comeback victory of the year.

The Fighting Irish will look to bottle the offense it displayed in the second half, where they outscored Boston College, 44-29, shooting 50% from the field. The 44 points were the most ND has scored in any half of an ACC game this season.

Braeden Shrewsberry finished with a game-high 22 points, marking his second-highest scoring output of the season and second ACC game with 20+ points. The junior found success driving into the paint & midrange, making 6-8 from two. Though Shrewsberry’s biggest shot of the night was a three-pointer with 1:26 remaining to push the Irish up five.

