How to Watch No. 23 Virginia vs California: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

After getting an emphatic win over NC State on the road this past Saturday, Virginia basketball is back in action tonight at home against California. It is going to be the first ACC home game of the season for UVA and they are double-digit favorites tonight vs the Golden Bears.

UVA is 8-0 at home and has a nine-game win streak at JPJ. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 12 games, most since 12 in 2006-07. The Cavaliers are averaging 86.2 points, second-most in school

history (89.8 ppg in 1954-55). UVA is 19th in kenpom.com and 25th in NET rankings. Cal assistant coach Isaiah Wilkins was a four-year standout (2015-18) and assistant coach (2023-25) at Virginia. Cal's leading scorer Dai Dai Ames (17.6 ppg) played at UVA last season. Ames averaged 8.7 points in 31 games for the Cavaliers.

Virginia is 2-1 all-time vs. Cal in a series that dates to 2015-16. The Golden Bears defeated the Cavaliers 75-61 in the inaugural ACC meeting on Jan. 8, 2025. UVA defeated Cal 63-61 in overtime in the first meeting on Dec. 22, 2015, at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers added a 56-52 win at Cal on Dec. 21, 2016.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 / 9 p.m.

Site: Charlottesville, Va./John Paul Jones Arena (14,623)

TV: ACC Network; Online: ESPN.com/watch

Mike Corey (pxp), Cory Alexander (analyst)

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network

John Freeman & Jimmy Miller

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (146 or 193),

SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM955)

UVA Bounced Back

Dec 31, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) shoots a shot during the third overtime at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Virginia is coming off arguably their best performance of the season.

Sam Lewis matched a career high with 23 points to lead then No. 21 Virginia to a 76-61 win at NC State on Jan. 3. Lewis drilled a career-best five 3-pointers in his first 20-point game as a Cavalier. Thijs De Ridder added 14 points and six rebounds, while Malik Thomas scored 13 points along with a season-high seven boards. UVA shot 50 percent from the field and drilled 13 3-pointers. Devin Tillis added 10 points on 4 of 4 shooting off the bench. Quadir Copeland led NC State (10-5, 1-1 ACC) with 15 points.

Virginia is also a tough team to beat at home.

Virginia is 264-63 (.807), including an 8-0 mark in 2025-26, in 20 seasons at John Paul Jones Arena.

UVA has a nine-game home win streak and is 48-10 in its last 58 games at JPJ. UVA is 112-11 in non-league action at JPJ since 2009-10. UVA has won 10+ home games for 16 straight seasons.

