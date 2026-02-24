How to Watch No. 11 Virginia vs NC State: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Tonight, Virginia Basketball goes for win No. 9 in a row.

The Cavaliers have risen to No. 11 in the AP Poll and have their biggest week of the season ahead of them. Virginia begins the week with a home matchup against NC State and then head out on the road to face No.1 Duke, a matchup that would give UVA a pathway to win the ACC Regular season title.

Virginia defeated NC State 76-61 on Jan. 3 in Raleigh. The Cavaliers have won eight consecutive games and are 13-1 at JPJ this season. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 17 games (most since 21 in 2000-01). The Cavaliers are averaging 82 points, most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA ranks 15th in the NET rankings and 18th in the KenPom com rankings.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Date/Time: Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026 / 7 p.m. ET

Site: Charlottesville, Va./John Paul Jones Arena (14,630)

TV: ACC Network; Online: ESPN.com/watch



Wes Durham & Dennis Scott

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network



John Freeman & Jimmy Miller

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM (81),



SXM App (https://sxm.app.link/SXM81)

Can UVA continue to win?

Feb 21, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) shoots game-winning free throws during the second half again the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Virginia is 72-87 all-time vs. NC State in the series that dates to 1912-13. UVA has a two-game win streak in the series, including this season’s 76-61 road win and a 70-67 win in the lone meeting between the teams in 2024-25. UVA is 44-25 against the Wolfpack in Charlottesville, including an 11-2 mark at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA is 3-2 vs. NC State in the last five meetings and 5-5 in the last 10. UVA has a three-game win streak vs. the Wolfpack at JPJ.

It was complete domination the last time these two teams played.

Sam Lewis matched a career high with 23 points to lead then No. 21 Virginia to a 76-61 win at NC State on Jan. 3, 2026. Lewis drilled a career-best five 3-pointers in his first 20-point game as a Cavalier. Thijs De Ridder added 14 points and six rebounds, while Malik Thomas scored 13 points along with seven boards. UVA shot 50% from the field and drilled 13 3-pointers. Devin Tillis added 10 points on 4 of 4 shooting off the bench. Quadir Copeland led NC State with 15 points.

Jacari White scored 17 points to lead then-No. 14 Virginia to an 86-83 win over Miami in ACC action at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 21. Sam Lewis (15), Thijs De Ridder (14), Chance Mallory (12), Johann Grünloh (12) and Malik Thomas (10) also reached double figures as the Cavaliers shot 58% in their eighth-straight win. Mallory’s three free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining in the game gave UVA the 86-83 victory. Tre Donaldson and Shelton Henderson each scored 18 points for the Hurricanes (21-6, 10-4 ACC). The JPJ court was dedicated to Tony Bennett before the game.

