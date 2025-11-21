How To Watch Virginia Basketball vs Northwestern: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
Virginia is set to play Northwestern in the Greenbrier Tip-Off Classic on Friday night. Last time out, the Hoos defeated Marshall 104-78 and crossed the century mark for the first time this season. Virginia also matched a home record with 61 points in the first half. A key player in the victory was Thijs De Ridder, who has been superb this season after coming over from Spain. The true freshman has scored 20 points in three of the four contests this season.
“I mean, Tess is a veteran. He's a tough matchup for other teams, and certainly his physicality, you know, is evident, you know, whenever you watch him out there playing, you know, he's just a physical guy, whether it's on offense or defense. I think he gives us a calming presence out there. He's been through a lot of basketball and different situations, you know, over the course of his career. There are also some differences, you know, between, you know, FIBA basketball and college basketball. So every now and then you'll see some interesting reactions from both he and Johann (Grünloh),which has to give us a little bit of a laugh, you know, from time to time. Really excited that he's here with us and he's enjoying, you know, Charlottesville and the University of Virginia,” said head coach Ryan Odom.
Let’s take a look at how to watch and listen to the matchup.
How to Watch
The Virginia vs Northwestern game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network, and CBSSN subscribers can watch on the CBS Sports App. The game will also be broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, , and the Virginia Sports app.
This is the first meeting between Virginia and Northwestern since 2007. Northwestern has one of the top scorers in the country, Nick Martinelli, who is averaging 20.5 points per game. He’s been elite from long range, shooting 87.5% from long range. Virginia coach Ryan Odom talked about the challenge that Martinelli and Northwestern presents.
“They're a well-balanced team. Uh, but you start out with (Nick) Martinelli. I mean, he's a dynamite player, you know, led the Big 10 in scoring last year, 20 a game, and is, you know, doing it again this season. They've added some really dynamite transfers, (Arrinten)Page and (Jayden) Reid, and some others. They've returned some guys that, you know, have really helped their team. They're balanced on both sides of the ball. Their defense is really good. They're very urgent. On top of things offensively, they're tough to guard because they go to him, to Martinelli, that is, and Page. They get to the free-throw line a ton. They play fast in transition, so they test you there. It's going to be a tough matchup, no doubt.”
Virginia is a high scoring team and has played well this season with their press on the defensive side of the ball. Chance Mallory leads the team with 2.8 steals per game. Johann Grünloh leads the nation with 4.3 blocks per game. It will be interesting to see the Hoos' perimeter defense and how they protect the paint against Northwestern.
