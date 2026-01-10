No.23 Virginia vs Stanford Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Halftime- Virginia leads the Cardinals 41-34 at the half. Chance Mallory has 10 off the bench and Thijs De Ridder has 12

3:59 1H- Thijs De Ridder has 10 points and is leading the scoring load for the Cavaliers in helping them leading the Cardinals 31-26

9:07 1H- Virginia has a 23-15 lead over Stanford Johann Grünloh being active on the glass and creating second chance opportunties

12:29 1H- Virginia holds a 17-9 lead being very active on the glass and converting second chance opportunities

15:21 1H - Virginia answers with an 11-2 run to get back in the game and hold an 11-7 lead. A mix of scoring

18:31 1H- Virginia jumps out to a 5-0 early start after a missed basket and a turnover by the Hoos.

20:00 1H- Virginia wins the opening tip

Pregame

Starting Lineups:

G-Malik Thomas

G- Sam Lewis

G- Dallin Hall

F- Thijs De Ridder

C- Johann Grunloh

Virginia will close out its two game home stand against Stanford on Saturday in another ACC contest. With a win the Cavaliers could pick up its 14th victory of the season. Last time out, their second half defense clamped down on California and Malik Thomas carried the scoring load offensively for the Hoos. They will look to add another impressive win to its resume for the NCAA tournament.

