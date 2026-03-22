How to Watch Virginia vs Tennessee: Tipoff Time and TV Channel For Today's Matchup

After defeating Wright State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Virginia now looks to take down an SEC opponent and get to the sweet sixteen for the first time since 2019. UVA did not look their best in the win over the Raiders and they are going to have to play a more complete game if they want to be abel to beat the Volunteers.

Tennessee is the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region and is coming off a convincing win over a 32-1 Miami (OH) team. Tennessee and Virginia are build similiarly, both great defensive and rebounding teams and whichever offense comes alive might determine who wins and advances.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Date/Time: Sunday, March 22, 2026 / 1:50 p.m. ET

Site: Philadelphia / Xfinity Mobile Arena (21,000)

TV: TNT: Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Evan Washburn

Online: NCAA.com/march-madness-live

Westwood One/NCAA Radio: Scott Graham, Jon

Crispin; WestwoodOneSports.com/madness, Westwood

One Sports App, NCAA March Madness App

Big Opportunity for UVA

UVA meets Tennessee for the 15th time and the fourth time in the NCAA Tournament. The Cavaliers and Volunteers each earned at-large berths to the NCAA Tournament. UVA seeks its 11th Sweet 16 appearance and first since 2019. UVA is 1-3 vs. ranked opponents in 2025-26. UVA has 30 or more wins for the sixth time in school history. Virginia is 14-4 away from John Paul Jones Arena, including a

6-2 record on neutral courts.

UVA is averaging 80.7 points, most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 20 games (most since 21 in 2000-01). UVA returns to Philadelphia for the first time since losing 61-59

to Villanova on Jan. 29, 2017 at the former Wells Fargo Center. UVA advanced to the 1981 Final Four at The Spectrum and is 9-16 all-time in Philadelphia.

The Cavaliers are 36-25 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. UVA is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance under first-year head coach Ryan Odom and 27th overall. UVA earned its first No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament. UVA won the NCAA championship in 2019 and also made Final Four appearances in 1981 and 1984, respectively. Odom is 4-4 in five NCAA tournaments as a head coach (2-1 at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne, 1-1 at UMBC, 0-1 at Utah State, 0-1 at VCU and 1-0 at UVA).

If Virginia is able to capture the victory in Philadelphia tonight, they will face the winner of Kentucky/Iowa State in the Sweet 16.