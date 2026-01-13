Jacari White's Injury Status Revealed On Latest Virginia Availability Report

No. 16 Virginia has a huge game tomorrow against No. 20 Louisville and they might be getting one of their top players back. Guard Jacari White has not played since a win over Maryland on Dec. 20th, but he is listed as probable on the latest availability report.

UVA guard Jacari White (wrist) is listed as probable for Tuesday night's game at Louisville.



Louisville leading scorer Ryan Conwell also probable. pic.twitter.com/YvCKwjUlnK — Preston Willett (@PrestonWillett) January 13, 2026

If White is able to go tomorrow, it would be a huge boost to Virginia, a team that has won three straight after their opening loss in conference play to Virginia Tech. He is averaging 10.9 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 1.5 APG on 49% shooting from the field and 50% from three.

Big test for Virginia

Dec 31, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom gives his team instructions during the third overtime at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Virginia has cruised against NC State, California, and Stanford since they lost to the Hokies, but Louisville is going to be a different kind of test, even if they are a little beaten up. This is going to be a chance to show that Virginia is a legitimate threat to win the ACC.

No. 16 Virginia (14-2, 3-1 ACC) meets its first-ranked opponent. UVA is 4-2 away from home (2-1 in true road contests). UVA has scored 80 or more points in 13 games, the most since 13 in 2001-02. The Cavaliers are averaging 85.1 points, second-most in school history history (89.8 ppg in 1954-55). UVA is 15th in kenpom.com and 20th in NET rankings. Louisville guard Isaac McKneely played at Virginia from 2022- 25, averaging 11.1 points and shooting 42.2 percent from 3-point range during his three-year career in Charlottesville.

Virginia is 24-7 all-time vs. Louisville in a series that dates to 1923-24. The Cardinals swept the two-game series vs. UVA last season. UVA has won 18 of the last 21 meetings. The Cavaliers are 11-5 vs. the Cardinals in Louisville, including an 8-3 mark at KFC Yum! Center. UVA is 19-4 vs. Louisville since the Cardinals joined the ACC

Thijs De Ridder scored 22 points to lead No. 23 Virginia to a 70-55 win on Jan. 10 at John Paul Jones Arena. Chance Mallory added 13 points and Malik Thomas had 11. UVA (14-2, 3-1 ACC) held Stanford without a field goal for 7:59 in the second half. Ebuka Okorie led Stanford (13-4, 2-2 ACC) with 14 points. UVA out-rebounded the Cardinal 37-33

UVA ranks first in the ACC in offensive rebounds (14.1), field goal percentage defense (.380) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.288), second in rebounds (41.9), rebound margin (+9.1) and blocks (6.5 bpg), third in 3-point percentage (36.7%) and assist/turnover ratio (1.64), fourth in scoring defense (66.8 ppg), scoring margin (+18.3) and 3-pointers (10.3) and fifth in field goal percentage (48.1%), defensive rebounds (27.8 rpg). Thijs De Ridder ranks 12th in scoring (16.4 ppg), eighth in field

goal percentage (55.4%) and 20th in rebounds (6.1 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (3.0) and 11th in assists (4.1 apg). Ugonna Onyenso is second in blocks (2.6 bpg). Johann Grünloh is third in blocks (2.5 bpg) and 15th in rebounds (6.8 rpg). Chance Mallory ranks third in steals (2.1 spg) and ninth in free throw percentage (81.8%).

