    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballAll SportsForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    Publish date:

    Dontayvion Wicks Named ACC Receiver of the Week

    Wicks was named to the ACC Football Team of the Week for the second consecutive week after a brilliant performance against Georgia Tech
    Author:

    The ACC released its Team of the Week for week eight of the college football season on Monday and UVA’s Dontayvion Wicks was named ACC Receiver of the Week for the second week in a row.

    Wicks had a monster performance in Virginia’s 48-40 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. The sophomore wide receiver had six receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his scores were highlight-reel plays.

    Brennan Armstrong threw a jump ball to Wicks in the back right corner of the end zone and Wicks elevated above two Georgia Tech defenders, caught the ball, and came down in bounds for the touchdown.

    On UVA’s next drive, Wicks caught a short pass from Armstrong and dodged a tackler, before outrunning everyone for a 77-yard touchdown and Virginia’s longest passing play of the season.

    Wicks was also named the ACC Receiver of the Week after hauling in seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in Virginia’s 48-0 win over Duke last week. Wicks became just the third UVA receiver to be named ACC Receiver of the Week multiple times in a season and the first to win the award in consecutive weeks since Herman Moore did it in 1990. 

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    No. 2 UVA Women’s Soccer Honors Senior Class with 6-1 Victory over Miami

    The Return of Dual-Threat Brennan Armstrong: Finally a Heisman Candidate?

    Virginia Overcomes Slow Start and Late Drama to Defeat Georgia Tech 48-40

    Best Moments from the UVA Men's Lacrosse Alumni Game

    UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: What We Learned

    Dontayvion Wicks Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Dontayvion Wicks Named ACC Receiver of the Week

    37 seconds ago
    Keytaon Thompson Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Virginia Football Faces Tough Stretch of Three Straight Ranked Opponents

    1 hour ago
    Pietro Bovari, Virginia Cavaliers men's golf
    All Sports

    UVA Men’s Golf Rallies to Place Sixth at Georgia Collegiate

    9 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers volleyball
    All Sports

    Struggles Continue for UVA Volleyball in Three-Set Loss at Notre Dame

    15 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers field hockey
    All Sports

    No. 16 UVA Field Hockey Shuts Down Drexel 4-1 for Third Straight Win

    16 hours ago
    Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
    All Sports

    No. 2 UVA Women’s Soccer Honors Senior Class with 6-1 Victory over Miami

    19 hours ago
    Brennan Armstrong Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    The Return of Dual-Threat Brennan Armstrong: Finally a Heisman Candidate?

    Oct 24, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers football
    Football

    Top Five Plays of Virginia's Victory over Georgia Tech

    Oct 24, 2021