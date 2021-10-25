Dontayvion Wicks Named ACC Receiver of the Week

Wicks was named to the ACC Football Team of the Week for the second consecutive week after a brilliant performance against Georgia Tech

The ACC released its Team of the Week for week eight of the college football season on Monday and UVA’s Dontayvion Wicks was named ACC Receiver of the Week for the second week in a row.

Wicks had a monster performance in Virginia’s 48-40 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday night. The sophomore wide receiver had six receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his scores were highlight-reel plays.

Brennan Armstrong threw a jump ball to Wicks in the back right corner of the end zone and Wicks elevated above two Georgia Tech defenders, caught the ball, and came down in bounds for the touchdown.

On UVA’s next drive, Wicks caught a short pass from Armstrong and dodged a tackler, before outrunning everyone for a 77-yard touchdown and Virginia’s longest passing play of the season.

Wicks was also named the ACC Receiver of the Week after hauling in seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in Virginia’s 48-0 win over Duke last week. Wicks became just the third UVA receiver to be named ACC Receiver of the Week multiple times in a season and the first to win the award in consecutive weeks since Herman Moore did it in 1990.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

No. 2 UVA Women’s Soccer Honors Senior Class with 6-1 Victory over Miami

The Return of Dual-Threat Brennan Armstrong: Finally a Heisman Candidate?

Virginia Overcomes Slow Start and Late Drama to Defeat Georgia Tech 48-40

Best Moments from the UVA Men's Lacrosse Alumni Game

UVA Basketball Blue-White Scrimmage: What We Learned