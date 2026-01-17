Key Takeaways From No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers' Close Victory Over SMU

The Virginia Cavaliers pulled off a too-close-for-comfort 72-68 victory over SMU today. Now, the Cavaliers extended their impressive winning streak to five games, ultimately bringing their overall record up to 16-2 and 5-1 in conference play. Now that fans can breathe after sitting through such a nail-biting matchup, let's take a look at some of the key takeaways from today's game.

Big Game for Malik Thomas

Senior guard Malik Thomas has been thriving on the court as of late, and his performance today was no different. By the end of the game, he had recorded 23 points, leading both UVA and SMU. He shot 50.0% from the floor, and as if his production at the basket wasn't impressive enough, he also led both programs with 11 rebounds. Additionally, he contributed one assist and one steal.

Strong Playmaking by Thijs De Ridder

Freshman forward Thijs De Ridder may not have led in stats today, but that doesn't mean he wasn't active on the court. He recorded the second-most points (17) behind Thomas. He had quite a few plays that kept UVA afloat, but it, of course, was far from a point-scoring night for him. De Ridder continues to lead UVA in points overall, scoring an average of 16.0 points per game. For reference, Thomas trails at an average of 13.1 points per game.

Dallin Hall's Defense Leads UVA

Heading into this season, Virginia's defensive skills were in question. It was clear that they thrived offensively, but work needed to be done on the other side of the ball. Senior guard Dallin Hall has become a leading force defensively, and during this game alone, he recorded two rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal.

UVA’s Handles Business on the Road

The Cavaliers entered this matchup knowing that they'd be in for a challenge. Before today, they were 1-2 against the Mustangs, with their last meeting ending in UVA's defeat; SMU clinched the 54-52 victory. Now, the Cavaliers sought out redemption. This series of matchups was expected to be tough from the start, but Virginia has been pulling wins out of their back pocket game after game.

Next up on Virginia's schedule is a matchup against North Carolina on Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. EST. Fortunately, UVA will have a leg up on the Tar Heels as they will be returning home to play at John Paul Jones Arena. Will the Cavaliers clinch their sixth consecutive victory?

