Preview and Final Score For No. 11 Virginia vs NC State

Tonight, Virginia Basketball goes for win No. 9 in a row.

The Cavaliers have risen to No. 11 in the AP Poll and have their biggest week of the season ahead of them. Virginia begins the week with a home matchup against NC State and then head out on the road to face No.1 Duke, a matchup that would give UVA a pathway to win the ACC Regular season title.

Virginia defeated NC State 76-61 on Jan. 3 in Raleigh. The Cavaliers have won eight consecutive games and are 13-1 at JPJ this season. UVA has scored 80 or more points in 17 games (most since 21 in 2000-01). The Cavaliers are averaging 82 points, most since 85 ppg in 2000-01. UVA ranks 15th in the NET rankings and 18th in the KenPom. com rankings.

Virginia is 72-87 all-time vs. NC State in the series that dates to 1912-13. UVA has a two-game win streak in the series, including this season’s 76-61 road win and a 70-67 win in the lone meeting

between the teams in 2024-25. UVA is 44-25 against the Wolfpack in Charlottesville, including

an 11-2 mark at John Paul Jones Arena. UVA is 3-2 vs. NC State in the last five meetings and 5-5 in the last 10. UVA has a three-game win streak vs. the Wolfpack at JPJ.

It was complete domination the last time these two teams played.

Sam Lewis matched a career high with 23 points to lead thenNo. 21 Virginia to a 76-61 win at NC State on Jan. 3, 2026. Lewis drilled a career-best five 3-pointers in his first 20-point game as a Cavalier. Thijs De Ridder added 14 points and six rebounds, while Malik Thomas scored 13 points along with seven boards. UVA shot 50% from the field and drilled 13 3-pointers. Devin Tillis added 10 points on 4 of 4 shooting off the bench. Quadir Copeland led NC State with 15 points.

Will UVA repeat their success against the Wolfpack?

Feb 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Ryan Odom calls a play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jacari White scored 17 points to lead then-No. 14 Virginia to an 86-83 win over Miami in ACC action at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 21. Sam Lewis (15), Thijs De Ridder (14), Chance Mallory (12), Johann Grünloh (12) and Malik Thomas (10) also reached double figures as the Cavaliers shot 58% in their eighth-straight win. Mallory’s three free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining in the game gave UVA the 86-83 victory. Tre Donaldson and Shelton Henderson each scored 18 points for the Hurricanes (21-6, 10-4 ACC). The JPJ court was dedicated to Tony Bennett before the game.

De Ridder leads UVA in scoring (15.9 ppg) and rebounding (6.4 rpg), while Thomas (12.3 ppg), Lewis (10.7 ppg) and Mallory (10.1 ppg) are UVA’s other leading scorers. Onyenso leads the team in blocks (2.6 bpg) and Hall leads in assists (4.2 apg). UVA is averaging 82 points and holding foes to 68 ppg.

UVA’s +14 scoring margin is its largest since the 2018-19 NCAA championship squad’s +15.3 margin. Seven different Cavaliers have led the team in scoring (Thijs De Ridder, Dallin Hall, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, Ugonna Onyenso, Malik Thomas, Jacari White). UVA averages 78.5 ppg and holds foes to 69.4 ppg in ACC play.

Virginia ranks first in the ACC in rebounding (41.3), offensive rebounding (14.0) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.301), second in field goal percentage defense (.398), rebounding margin (+8.9) and blocks (6.0 bpg), third in scoring defense (68.0 ppg), and scoring margin (+14), fourth in 3 pointers (10.2), defensive rebounds (27.3 rpg) and assists (17.0 apg) and fifth in 3-point field goal percentage (.360) and assist/ turnover ratio (1.56).

Thijs De Ridder ranks 14th in scoring (15.9 ppg), eighth in field goal percentage (51.8%) and 18th in rebounds (6.4 rpg). Dallin Hall ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (3.1) and 12th in assists (4.2 apg). Ugonna Onyenso ranks second in blocks at 2.6 bpg, while Johann Grünloh ranks third in blocks at 2.2 bpg.

Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (3.0), fifth in steals (1.7 spg), 14th in assists (3.7 apg), and 17th in free throw percentage (77.4%). Mallory is currently the only freshman in NCAA Division I with 250 points, 100 rebounds, 90 assists, 45 steals and 30 three pointers. Jacari White ranks 13th in 3-pointers made per game (2.2).

I think as long as Virginia is not looking ahead to Saturday's game vs Duke, they will win this game. NC State is much better than the last time that these two teams played, but Virginia is playing with a lot of momentum and playing at home. The Wolfpack are too inconsistent to trust them on the road.

Final Score: UVA 81, NC State 73

More Virginia Basketball News: